Technology, people, recruitment - what will the key trends be in 2021?

2020 has been a seismic year as businesses have adapted and innovated to meet the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with a growing number of vaccine breakthroughs, there are hopes that 2021 will be a more stable year and organisations can reset themselves and focus on renewed growth. But what will be the key trends - and differentiators - that will maximise the chances of success?

Looking across three key areas of Technology, People and Recruitment, here are my predictions of some major themes:

Technology

Emerging tech to the fore: 2021 could be a year in which emerging technologies truly stamp their mark. This year's Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey showed that nearly half (47%) of tech leaders believe Covid-19 has permanently accelerated digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and automation. Technology that improves the customer experience will be key, as expectations rise of being able to seamlessly move between channels and enjoy more personalised and relevant interactions.

A year of hyper automation: Automation in particular will be a focus as businesses seek to claw back the unexpected IT investments they made in 2020. Through the efficiencies it introduces, automation is a way of doing that. Businesses will automate where they can so as to do more with less, removing repeatable tasks and freeing up staff to devote more time to generating insights from what data is telling them.

Making it secure: Cyber security will also be a key focus: four in ten organisations report an increase in attacks post-Covid, with phishing and malware particularly prominent. Cyber-related skills remain the number one shortage in the market as businesses compete to bring in the skilled resource needed.

Alongside all of these priorities, large-scale cloud and SaaS implementations will of course continue to predominate as organisations seek greater agility, elasticity and responsiveness.

People

Mental wellbeing - a smile on Zoom can hide a million things: 2020 has been a tough year for many, with the strains and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic taking their toll. Many highly talented people - including in IT - have found themselves out of work or very unsure about the outlook. Some have adapted brilliantly to the more remote working model; for others, it has been tough. Whatever the case, employers need to make support and inclusivity an absolute priority. Mental wellbeing was already a growing issue in the Tech sector before the pandemic, and it is even higher up the agenda now with 8 in 10 tech leaders concerned about the problem.

Opportunities to build inclusivity and diversity: On the positive side, 70% of tech leaders report increased collaboration between IT and the business as a result of the pandemic and 52% say it has created a culture of inclusivity in the tech team. The more remote working model is also an opportunity to boost diversity in teams as it opens up greater possibilities for those with caring and parenting responsibilities (disproportionately, women) and people who need more flexible working patterns. This must be built upon and sustained.

A ‘new deal' for staff needed: At the same time, as businesses are likely to begin bringing more people back to the office more of the time (as vaccination programmes kick in), they will need to work hard on developing a new deal for staff that reflects the new realities. There will still be much higher amounts of remote working than before. The value of ‘old perks' such as smart offices, gyms, and subsidised canteens has been eroded. New ways of engaging staff and building loyalty and motivation will be needed. This is a huge area to get right if the bounce in commercial prospects is to be harnessed and turned into better performance, productivity and profits.

Recruitment

Competition and high demand: Demand for tech skills remains as high as ever and nearly half (45%) of businesses expect to increase tech team headcount in the coming year. We could see a new race for talent during 2021. Many highly skilled professionals who have sadly found themselves out of work due to the effects of Covid-19 are looking for a new role. But incumbent professionals are generally playing it safe and staying put in the uncertain climate. This makes it more of an employer's market than a candidate's - even if businesses are having to compete fiercely against each other for the most in-demand skills such as cyber and organisational change management.

Your potential talent pool - the world: We can expect the market to open up somewhat through 2021 if the economic recovery holds. What's more, the remote working models that have been adopted blow the talent search wide open - why not fill that post with someone based overseas if they have the right skills and can connect via Zoom, Teams and other shared platforms?

A different day, a different dollar? We also expect certain new trends to become more pronounced. For example, we have already seen employers offering different rates for different work modes especially for contractor positions: one rate for the days an individual works from the office, and a different (lower) rate for when they work from home. Could this extend to permanent roles too? Without doubt, the pandemic will have its after-effects in the remuneration and reward structures we see in the market. Facebook has already openly talked about offering different remuneration based on where a staff member lives.

New Year calling

Overall, it is clear that there is plenty to be more positive about as we move into a new year. However, with the uncertainties of Brexit on the horizon, and recessionary impacts likely to pick up as government support and stimulus packages end, there are plenty of challenges too.

Tech businesses and functions need to keep a clear focus on the strategic priorities of the business, support their people and embrace new ways of working in order to build on improving times and make 2021 an altogether better year.

Bev White is CEO of Harvey Nash Group