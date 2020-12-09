UK competition watchdog proposes tailored rules to regulate tech giants

Harsh turnover-based financial penalties for companies that fail to follow the rules

UK competition watchdog proposes tailored rules to regulate tech giants
UK competition watchdog proposes tailored rules to regulate tech giants
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has advised the government to introduce new tailored competition rules to 'proactively shape' the behaviour of the most powerful tech firms. The CMA said...

