Announcing the winners of the 2020 Security Excellence Awards
Entries had to demonstrate high levels of innovation, relevance and adoption just to make the shortlist
Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - the ones who are keeping every other part of the industry operating.
This year more than any other, security - in the form of backup, disaster recovery and business continuity, as well the more common methods of protection - has been key to keeping organisations operating.
Even though we can't celebrate as we normally would, that work deserves recognition. We're pleased to have you join us here on Computing as we honour the people, organisations, projects and products that have made it possible to keep going through a year that none of us will ever forget.
The judging process
How do we choose the winners?
INNOVATION: The entry describes something totally new, or has a new approach to an existing challenge
RELEVANCE: The entry demonstrates an outstanding understanding of their chosen field.
SUCCESS: The entry shows clear evidence of success, leadership and adoption
The judging panel
The Security Excellence Awards uses a panel of independent judges from a range of backgrounds. Every one of them is a security expert and end-user, with real experience in the field of defence and protection.
- Stu Hirst - Just Eat
- Natalie Cramp - Profusion
- Paul Edney - Howdens
- Juan Vitantonio - HSBC
- Diane Hames - ReddeNorthgate Plc
- Chris Balmbro - Currie & Brown
- Matt Miller - Dentsu Aegis
- Ian Woosey - Clarion
- Glen Hymers - Save the Children
- Tom Allen - Computing
- Stuart Sumner - Computing
- John Leonard - Computing
Follow the links below to go directly to an award, or click 'Next page' to cycle through each one.
Table of Contents
- The judging process
- Judges
- Cloud Security Award
- DLP Award
- DevSecOps Award
- Edge Computing Security Award
- Email Security Award
- Enterprise Threat Detection Award
- IAM Award
- Managed Security Award
- Mobile Security Award
- Network Security Award
- Remote Security Award
- Risk Management Award
- Security Training Programme of the Year
- Security Training Provider of the Year
- Security Solution Awards
- Security Automation Award
- Security Innovation Awards
- Security Professional Under 30
- Security Team of the Year
- Security Woman of the Year
- Security Vendor of the Year Awards
- Special Award: Pandemic Resilience
- Special Award: Security Educator of the Year
