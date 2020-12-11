Announcing the winners of the 2020 Security Excellence Awards

Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - the ones who are keeping every other part of the industry operating.

This year more than any other, security - in the form of backup, disaster recovery and business continuity, as well the more common methods of protection - has been key to keeping organisations operating.

Even though we can't celebrate as we normally would, that work deserves recognition. We're pleased to have you join us here on Computing as we honour the people, organisations, projects and products that have made it possible to keep going through a year that none of us will ever forget.

The judging process

How do we choose the winners?

INNOVATION: The entry describes something totally new, or has a new approach to an existing challenge

RELEVANCE: The entry demonstrates an outstanding understanding of their chosen field.

SUCCESS: The entry shows clear evidence of success, leadership and adoption

The judging panel

The Security Excellence Awards uses a panel of independent judges from a range of backgrounds. Every one of them is a security expert and end-user, with real experience in the field of defence and protection.

Stu Hirst - Just Eat

Natalie Cramp - Profusion

Paul Edney - Howdens

Juan Vitantonio - HSBC

Diane Hames - ReddeNorthgate Plc

Chris Balmbro - Currie & Brown

Matt Miller - Dentsu Aegis

Ian Woosey - Clarion

Glen Hymers - Save the Children

Tom Allen - Computing

Stuart Sumner - Computing

John Leonard - Computing

Follow the links below to go directly to an award, or click 'Next page' to cycle through each one.