Congratulations to the winners of the Technology Product Awards

Here are the companies Computing's audience thought deserved to be recognised as the big names of UK IT

Congratulations to the winners of the Technology Product Awards
Congratulations to the winners of the Technology Product Awards
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Every year, Computing opens voting for the Technology Product Awards, allowing our readers to choose the winners - and this year saw a stunning response. More than 9,500 votes were cast in the process,...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership

How to be a portfolio CIO

Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water, Northern Rail and more, about the switch to being a portfolio CIO, working for a range of clients in an advisory capacity