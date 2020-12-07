Congratulations to the winners of the Technology Product Awards
Here are the companies Computing's audience thought deserved to be recognised as the big names of UK IT
Every year, Computing opens voting for the Technology Product Awards, allowing our readers to choose the winners - and this year saw a stunning response. More than 9,500 votes were cast in the process,...
More on Leadership
The 'Diversity Dialogue' - are you listening?
Catherine Harrison, HR Director, First Derivatives, explains how to evolve from an initiative ‘mindset’ to an approach that truly embeds diversity and inclusion values in an organisation
How to be a portfolio CIO
Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water, Northern Rail and more, about the switch to being a portfolio CIO, working for a range of clients in an advisory capacity
International fencer and Iron Man, Leon Orr, GFT's Chief Delivery Officer, discusses winning the UK IT Industry Award for Services Company of the Year
Computing catches up with GFT's Orr to discuss his organisation's win
Women in Tech Awards - here are the winners!
The Women in Tech Awards were held virtually for the first time in their history, but still managed to be bigger and better than ever? Read on to find out who won big on the night...
'We don't put women on the leadership team' - Jacqueline do Rojas on her triumph over adversity
Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President of TechUK, tells delegates at the Women in Tech Festival about her successful career in IT despite setbacks and initially 'trying to be a man in a man's world'