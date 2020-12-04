How to be a portfolio CIO

The CIO career is a varied one, with a host of options available to senior IT leaders. Some choose to move more into a technology specialist role, becoming a CTO, some focus on digital, moving towards a CDO role, whilst others stick close to the business in more of a classic CIO function, or even move into the COO position.

The requirements of the job also change depending on the industry, size and age of the organisation.

Some CIOs use their experience to move into a portfolio role, in effect setting themselves up as consultants. Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water and Northern Rail amongst others, about his move into this field.

