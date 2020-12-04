How to be a portfolio CIO

Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water, Northern Rail and more, about the switch to being a portfolio CIO, working for a range of clients in an advisory capacity

How to be a portfolio CIO
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The CIO career is a varied one, with a host of options available to senior IT leaders. Some choose to move more into a technology specialist role, becoming a CTO, some focus on digital, moving towards a CDO role, whilst others stick close to the business in more of a classic CIO function, or even move into the COO position.

The requirements of the job also change depending on the industry, size and age of the organisation.

Some CIOs use their experience to move into a portfolio role, in effect setting themselves up as consultants. Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water and Northern Rail amongst others, about his move into this field.

Robbins also recently discussed how CIOs can improve their boardroom influence.

  • LinkedIn  

More on Leadership

The Women in Tech Festival
Tune in for day 2 of the Women in Tech Festival

With the opening day a huge success, don't miss out on day two, with an introduction to mindfulness, a panel session from the founder of Stemettes, and panel sessions on future generations and how organisations can create supportive cultures

James Robbins, consultant CIO
How CIOs can gain influence in the boardroom

James Robbins, former CIO of Northern Rail, Northumbrian Water, Drax, Royal Mail and others, discusses his experiences surviving boardroom tussles in highly political environments, and explains how other technology leaders can work to improve their own...

blog comments powered by Disqus