Women in Tech Awards - here are the winners!

The Women in Tech Awards were held virtually for the first time in their history, but still managed to be bigger and better than ever? Read on to find out who won big on the night...

The Women in Tech Awards 2020 proved that even the Coronavirus pandemic can't stop the technology industry from celebrating one of its favourite awards. Held virtually for the first time in its history, the awards was watched by thousands of people, keen to celebrate and promote the many female success story in the technology industry.

The awards followed the Women in Tech Festival, which saw a host of big names discuss diversity and the varied careers and issues in the industry over two days. Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President of TechUK, gave the morning keynote, in which she talked about being overlooked for a CEO position, being told 'we don't put women on the leadership team'.

Here are all the winners on the night. Congratulations to all of them, and indeed to all of the entrants.


CIO of the Year
Winner: Marykay Wells, Pearson
Highly Commended: Barbara Gottardi, Vanguard Europe


Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Marijana Mileusnic, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
Highly Commended: Goldy Samra, Lloyds Banking


Digital Leader of the Year: SME
Winner: Dione Rogers, Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust


Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Winner: Rachel Edwards, Atos IT Services Ltd


Diversity Employer of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Louise O'Shea, Confused.com
Highly Commended: Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric


Diversity Employer of the Year: SME
Winner: Nabila Salem , Revolent Group


Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Joanna Montgomery, Little Riot


Graduate of the Year
Winner: Daphne Coates, IBM


Hero of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc


Hero of the Year: SME
Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode


Innovator of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Patty Kostkova, University College London (UCL)


Innovator of the Year: SME
Winner: Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions


IT Leader of the Year
Winner: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited
Highly Commended: Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council


Outstanding Returner Award
Winner: Nina Anthony, Atos
Highly Commended: Madeleine Pettitt, Westminster City Council


Outstanding Transformation
Winner: Mariah Edwards, Civica
Highly Commended: Li Qun Taylor, Natwest


Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Tola Alade, Lloyds Banking Group
Highly Commended: Kate O'Loughlin, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company


Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group
Highly Commended: Leanne Davies, Glyndwr University


Rising Star of the Year: SME
Winner: Neveen Elasar,Sparta Global
Highly Commended: Varuna Venkatesh, AO.com


Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services
Winner: Deborah Akuoko, KPMG UK
Highly Commended: Alina Timofeeva, KPMG


Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services
Winner: Anna Somaiya , KPMG LLP


Role Model of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Alice Genevois, Lloyds Banking group


Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
Winner: Michelle Slee, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency


Role Model of the Year: SME
Winner: Lorraine Gray, Pursuit
Highly Commended: Nabila Salem, Revolent Group


Security Leader of the Year
Winner: Leah Claireaux, BT
Highly Commended: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited


Software Engineer of the Year
Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group


Team Leader of the Year: Tech Sector
Winner: Lara Barnes, Sitecore.com
Highly Commended: Evgeniya Naumova, Kaspersky


Team Leader of the Year: SME
Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode


Team Leader of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Kathleen Moore, Hsbc

Transformation Leader: Tech Sector
Winner: Melita Hopper, Wipro Technologies


Transformation Leader: SME
Winner: Ursula Dolton, British Heart Foundation


Transformation Leader: Financial Services
Winner: Debra Johnson, HSBC


Woman of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Kate Platonova, HSBC


Woman of the Year: SME
Winner: Emma Call, Creative EC


Woman of the Year: Tech Sector
Winner: Alex Cesar, Refinitiv

 

