Women in Tech Awards - here are the winners!
The Women in Tech Awards were held virtually for the first time in their history, but still managed to be bigger and better than ever? Read on to find out who won big on the night...
The Women in Tech Awards 2020 proved that even the Coronavirus pandemic can't stop the technology industry from celebrating one of its favourite awards. Held virtually for the first time in its history, the awards was watched by thousands of people, keen to celebrate and promote the many female success story in the technology industry.
The awards followed the Women in Tech Festival, which saw a host of big names discuss diversity and the varied careers and issues in the industry over two days. Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President of TechUK, gave the morning keynote, in which she talked about being overlooked for a CEO position, being told 'we don't put women on the leadership team'.
Here are all the winners on the night. Congratulations to all of them, and indeed to all of the entrants.
CIO of the Year
Winner: Marykay Wells, Pearson
Highly Commended: Barbara Gottardi, Vanguard Europe
Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Marijana Mileusnic, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
Highly Commended: Goldy Samra, Lloyds Banking
Digital Leader of the Year: SME
Winner: Dione Rogers, Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Winner: Rachel Edwards, Atos IT Services Ltd
Diversity Employer of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Louise O'Shea, Confused.com
Highly Commended: Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric
Diversity Employer of the Year: SME
Winner: Nabila Salem , Revolent Group
Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Joanna Montgomery, Little Riot
Graduate of the Year
Winner: Daphne Coates, IBM
Hero of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc
Hero of the Year: SME
Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode
Innovator of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Patty Kostkova, University College London (UCL)
Innovator of the Year: SME
Winner: Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions
IT Leader of the Year
Winner: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited
Highly Commended: Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Outstanding Returner Award
Winner: Nina Anthony, Atos
Highly Commended: Madeleine Pettitt, Westminster City Council
Outstanding Transformation
Winner: Mariah Edwards, Civica
Highly Commended: Li Qun Taylor, Natwest
Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Tola Alade, Lloyds Banking Group
Highly Commended: Kate O'Loughlin, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company
Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group
Highly Commended: Leanne Davies, Glyndwr University
Rising Star of the Year: SME
Winner: Neveen Elasar,Sparta Global
Highly Commended: Varuna Venkatesh, AO.com
Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services
Winner: Deborah Akuoko, KPMG UK
Highly Commended: Alina Timofeeva, KPMG
Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services
Winner: Anna Somaiya , KPMG LLP
Role Model of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Alice Genevois, Lloyds Banking group
Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
Winner: Michelle Slee, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
Role Model of the Year: SME
Winner: Lorraine Gray, Pursuit
Highly Commended: Nabila Salem, Revolent Group
Security Leader of the Year
Winner: Leah Claireaux, BT
Highly Commended: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited
Software Engineer of the Year
Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group
Team Leader of the Year: Tech Sector
Winner: Lara Barnes, Sitecore.com
Highly Commended: Evgeniya Naumova, Kaspersky
Team Leader of the Year: SME
Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode
Team Leader of the Year: Financial Services
Winner: Kathleen Moore, Hsbc
Transformation Leader: Tech Sector
Winner: Melita Hopper, Wipro Technologies
Transformation Leader: SME
Winner: Ursula Dolton, British Heart Foundation
Transformation Leader: Financial Services
Winner: Debra Johnson, HSBC
Woman of the Year: Enterprise
Winner: Kate Platonova, HSBC
Woman of the Year: SME
Winner: Emma Call, Creative EC
Woman of the Year: Tech Sector
Winner: Alex Cesar, Refinitiv
