Women in Tech Awards - here are the winners!

The Women in Tech Awards 2020 proved that even the Coronavirus pandemic can't stop the technology industry from celebrating one of its favourite awards. Held virtually for the first time in its history, the awards was watched by thousands of people, keen to celebrate and promote the many female success story in the technology industry.

The awards followed the Women in Tech Festival, which saw a host of big names discuss diversity and the varied careers and issues in the industry over two days. Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President of TechUK, gave the morning keynote, in which she talked about being overlooked for a CEO position, being told 'we don't put women on the leadership team'.

Here are all the winners on the night. Congratulations to all of them, and indeed to all of the entrants.



CIO of the Year

Winner: Marykay Wells, Pearson

Highly Commended: Barbara Gottardi, Vanguard Europe



Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Marijana Mileusnic, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Highly Commended: Goldy Samra, Lloyds Banking



Digital Leader of the Year: SME

Winner: Dione Rogers, Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust



Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Winner: Rachel Edwards, Atos IT Services Ltd



Diversity Employer of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Louise O'Shea, Confused.com

Highly Commended: Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric



Diversity Employer of the Year: SME

Winner: Nabila Salem , Revolent Group



Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Joanna Montgomery, Little Riot



Graduate of the Year

Winner: Daphne Coates, IBM



Hero of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc



Hero of the Year: SME

Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode



Innovator of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Patty Kostkova, University College London (UCL)



Innovator of the Year: SME

Winner: Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions



IT Leader of the Year

Winner: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

Highly Commended: Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council



Outstanding Returner Award

Winner: Nina Anthony, Atos

Highly Commended: Madeleine Pettitt, Westminster City Council



Outstanding Transformation

Winner: Mariah Edwards, Civica

Highly Commended: Li Qun Taylor, Natwest



Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services

Winner: Tola Alade, Lloyds Banking Group

Highly Commended: Kate O'Loughlin, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company



Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group

Highly Commended: Leanne Davies, Glyndwr University



Rising Star of the Year: SME

Winner: Neveen Elasar,Sparta Global

Highly Commended: Varuna Venkatesh, AO.com



Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services

Winner: Deborah Akuoko, KPMG UK

Highly Commended: Alina Timofeeva, KPMG



Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services

Winner: Anna Somaiya , KPMG LLP



Role Model of the Year: Financial Services

Winner: Alice Genevois, Lloyds Banking group



Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

Winner: Michelle Slee, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency



Role Model of the Year: SME

Winner: Lorraine Gray, Pursuit

Highly Commended: Nabila Salem, Revolent Group



Security Leader of the Year

Winner: Leah Claireaux, BT

Highly Commended: Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited



Software Engineer of the Year

Winner: Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group



Team Leader of the Year: Tech Sector

Winner: Lara Barnes, Sitecore.com

Highly Commended: Evgeniya Naumova, Kaspersky



Team Leader of the Year: SME

Winner: Toni Scullion, dressCode



Team Leader of the Year: Financial Services

Winner: Kathleen Moore, Hsbc

Transformation Leader: Tech Sector

Winner: Melita Hopper, Wipro Technologies



Transformation Leader: SME

Winner: Ursula Dolton, British Heart Foundation



Transformation Leader: Financial Services

Winner: Debra Johnson, HSBC



Woman of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Kate Platonova, HSBC



Woman of the Year: SME

Winner: Emma Call, Creative EC



Woman of the Year: Tech Sector

Winner: Alex Cesar, Refinitiv