Deskflix: Innovating under pressure in the public sector

Deskflix: Public Sector, Thursday 10 December

In our latest Deskflix event series for the public sector. We'll be looking at how public sector organisations including health, education and local government have risen to the challenges brought about by the pandemic and how technology strategies and operations are likely to change over the longer term.

Remote management has been added to the perennial issues facing public sector tech teams including low budgets, skills shortages, compliance and outdated equipment. From every day in the office, to every day at home the switch for the public sector has been monumental. Teams have had to adapt to virtual communication, managers are motivating teams from afar, with fingers crossed that staff cyber-security training has been absorbed.

But as we constantly discover, the public sector is home to legions of highly skilled, innovative and motivated individuals who always seem to find a way through.

During this episode of Deskflix: Public Sector you'll hear from some of these fine folks about their experiences of navigating Covid-19.

Discuss with our panellists the tools and strategies they've used to overcome obstacles, and hear from our leading partners about how to plan for the workplace of the future.

Register today to: