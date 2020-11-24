It's time to shape the future! Join us at the Women in Tech Festival Global

Join us at the Women in Tech Festival Global

Monday 30 November - Tuesday 1 December

The year 2020 has demonstrated the central importance of technology in holding businesses and society together in the wake of severe and prolonged disruption. The year's events have also shone light on diversity issues still prevalent in society and in our sector. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we rally together to combat those issues that hinder women from all backgrounds from entering and thriving within this most important of industries.

Beginning 30th November, Computing and CRN are hosting an online global festival with speakers and presentations that tackle head on the realities of being a woman within the tech industry. This year we'll focus on empowerment, development, management, and we'll take on the taboo topic of managing inappropriate workplace interactions.

For the second year running, the Women in Tech Festival Global will provide two days of carefully selected motivational keynotes, case studies, panel discussions and mentoring sessions. Our industry leaders from around the world will cut through the bluster to encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and make achieving the ‘next step' a reality, not just a dream. In parallel, we'll be running fringe events such as mindfulness, yoga, nutrition zone, wellbeing and more!

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader' or an ‘Innovator of Tech', this event will inspire you to boost your prospects, focus and wellbeing, and also to help others too. With a keen focus on addressing diversity throughout the schedule, the Women in Tech Festival Global is for anyone within the industry who cares about its future.

Going virtual gives us a greater opportunity to not only expand reach, but also to take a deeper dive with more sessions, more speakers, and more discussion for women in tech!

Among the many highlights, you'll hear from Roberta Lucca, Co-Founder, Bossa Studios, on how to build your personal brand, June Sarpong, author, presenter and Director of Creative Diversity at the BBC, on making the workplace better for women, and Jacqueline de Rojas, President of TechUK, on lessons learned in carving out a career in tech and why diversity matters.

See the full agenda and speaker line-up and book your tickets today.