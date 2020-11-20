See who won at the Rising Stars Awards 2020
Find out what the judges were looking for and what they thought of the winning entries
2020 has been a hard year for many, and no-one could argue that new starters in IT have had it easy. On the other hand, the huge scale of cloud adoption, massive workplace shift and associated security challenges have been a training ground like no other.
In the Rising Stars Awards - now in their second year - we honour those people who have made a real impact in their first years in the IT sector. Whether an engineer, security specialist or cloud professional, they deserve recognition for the outstanding and innovative work they are performing.
Although sometimes overlooked in favour of their more experienced colleagues, new starters have key skills to offer any workplace, and often approach problems in ways that long-serving employees wouldn't consider. Celebrating those moments is part of the Awards: we recognise and identify the sector's future leaders, as well as shining the spotlight on the organisations and individuals that help to foster and develop new talent in the industry.
We're now pleased to announce that, after an intense judging process, we are ready to reveal the winners of the Rising Stars Awards.
To view the winners, simply visit our dedicated new digital awards exhibition. As well as finding out who the outstanding individuals and companies are, you can hear from our judges as they discuss what they were personally looking for in each category, as well as their thoughts on the winners.
Open to anyone with less than 10 years in the IT space, or companies who are making a significant contribution to recognising and rewarding new talent, the Rising Stars Awards are an opportunity to focus on all of the positives to come from peoples' hard work and determination over the last year. We are looking for the IT leaders of the future, and we hope you'll join us again in 2021.
More on Leadership
How to lead your organisation into a successful future
Computing Delta is design by CIOs for CIOs, and brings you a wealth of independent, end user-focused research on areas including Cloud, HR Platforms, APIs, CRM, Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence, RPA and much more...
Companies can't afford to ignore diversity, warns Women in Tech finalist Sarah Lucas
Increasing diversity brings new ways of thinking and unlocks a competitive advantage
Runecast: Work-life balance is key for customers, as well as IT teams
Computing's judges described Runecast's approach to talent retention as “fantastic”
Announcing the winners of the Cloud Excellence Awards 2020
More than ever this year, the cloud has been a transformational technology - and now it's time to honour the experts
Here are all the winners from the UK IT Industry Awards 2020
The UK IT Industry Awards 2020 was unlike any other which came before, being fully remote for the first time in its history. But that didn't stop 31 lucky winners from walking away with one of the most prestigious awards in IT. Read on, to find out who...