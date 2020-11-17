The quest for a single source of the truth, and the modern data warehouse
Computing's editorial director Stuart Sumner speaks to Michael Connaughton, head of analytics and data innovation at Oracle EMEA, discussing the modern data warehouse
A data warehouse provides a single repository where organisations can focus their analytics. Organisations are moving towards a modern data warehouse approach based on a converged database with multiple data sources being run through the same platform as part of a multi-modal approach.
The ultimate aim is a single source of the truth offering end to end integration.
In this video, Michael Connaughton, head of analytics and data innovation at Oracle EMEA, discuss modern data warehouse approaches, including how data arrives at organisations' databases, what they are planning to integrate into their converged databases, and how automation might help. Computing also discusses its latest research into the area.
There is also a full webinar where Computing presents more of its research into the topic, and Connaughton expands further on his thoughts. Watch the webinar here.
Computing has also produced a white paper further outlining its research.
