Fraudsters are targeting Christmas shoppers
More people are at risk of being cheated this year, according to UK Finance
UK Finance, the association representing trade and finance institutions in the UK, is warning consumers of a spike in online scams targeting people looking for attractive deals on Christmas gifts. More...
Forum on Information and Democracy releases damning report on social media platforms
Adding "friction" to online sharing could help to prevent the fast spread of fake news
Patch Tuesday: Microsoft addresses Windows zero-day vulnerability and 111 others
Patches include one for a zero-day flaw disclosed by Google's researchers last month
Criminal gangs are using fake Microsoft Teams updates to infect networks with Cobalt Strike
Hackers are specifically targeting the education sector where use of collaboration tools is high, according to Microsoft
Credential-related attacks lead to the biggest financial losses, says report
Extreme loss events could cost victims 100 times their annual revenue or more, says the Cyentia Institute
GCHQ begins operation against Russian disinformation on COVID-19 vaccine
GCHQ is using tools that were originally developed to tackle ISIS recruitment in its fight against disinformation
