Experts from the USA's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have confirmed that the recent federal election was the country's "most secure" in American history, and there is no evidence of the voter fraud widely - and baselessly - claimed by the outgoing President.

The federal and state officials who signed the statement, which CISA distributed, said: "While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."

CISA led efforts to protect the integrity of Presidential election. The Agency's director, Chris Krebs, has repeatedly insisted that the process was secure, saying: "America, we have confidence in the security of your vote, you should, too."

Krebs - a respected official amongst both Democrats and Republicans - recently told associates that he expects to be fired by the White House, for his work countering the claims about vote rigging and electoral manipulation.

CISA's statement reiterates that there is no evidence of any voting system losing, deleting or changing votes, or being compromised in any way. All of the states with close results - such as Georgia - have paper records to enable recounts.

"The election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result," the statement - whose authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State - said.

That message runs counter to the Republican Party's unfounded claims of fraud, which Trump claims could affect vote totals.

While it is true that small numbers of ballots do occasionally get miscounted, the numbers would need to be significantly higher than seen in any other election to overturn the result. The Biden campaign won key states by several thousand votes, which is well outside the margin that a recount would be expected to overturn.

The White House has launched legal challenges in several states, but has not offered any evidence to support its claims. The majority of these challenges have been thrown out - in some cases, within hours of being filed.