Tune in at 4pm today to watch the UK IT Awards

The UK IT Awards are virtual this year, but even more important

IT and digital services are playing a critical role during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, it's important to recognise and reward the IT professionals behind these services: the vital workers ensuring people and businesses stay connected during this crisis and keeping the national infrastructure working.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by Computing and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows - and today is the day when months of work come together in the awards show.

Watch the Awards here

From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts all of us, and the UK IT Industry Awards are our way to celebrate organisational and individual excellence; those who are inspiring the next generation of IT professionals and helping to shape the future of IT, our industry and digital society.

Computing and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT exist to celebrate the role of the IT team: the positive impact it has on business and the wider world. We champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT.

Now, following an exhaustive multi-day judging process - where each shortlisted entrant presented and defended their work to a panel of independent IT leaders - we are ready to celebrate the winners.

At 3:45pm today, grab a glass and log in here - no password necessary - to watch the UK IT Awards livestream, as we reveal who is leading IT in 2020.