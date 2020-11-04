AWS signs three-year cloud deal with the UK government

The AWS/government deal will see public sector organisations benefitting from economies o

AWS signs three-year cloud deal with the UK government
AWS signs three-year cloud deal with the UK government
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK government has signed a new deal with AWS to speed up the adoption of cloud technologies in public sector organisations. On Monday, the government's procurement agency Crown Commercial Service...

To continue reading...

More on Cloud and Infrastructure