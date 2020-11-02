US court tells Apple to pay $503 million over patent violation

Apple told the court that it owed the claimant no more than $113 million

US court asks Apple to pay $502.8 million to VirnetX over VPN patent violation
US court asks Apple to pay $502.8 million to VirnetX over VPN patent violation
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A jury in Texas ruled on Friday that Apple must pay $502.8 million in royalties to Nevada-based software firm VirnetX, over infringement of its patented VPN technology. The two firms have been fighting...

To continue reading...

More on Corporate