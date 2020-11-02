US court tells Apple to pay $503 million over patent violation
Apple told the court that it owed the claimant no more than $113 million
A jury in Texas ruled on Friday that Apple must pay $502.8 million in royalties to Nevada-based software firm VirnetX, over infringement of its patented VPN technology. The two firms have been fighting...
More on Corporate
Kickstarter plans layoffs as Covid-19 crisis bites
Cuts due to a lack of new projects and investors being more cautious
Texas Instruments CEO resigns on personal conduct findings
Brian Crutcher's short-lived tenure ends in circumstances that are still unclear
Trends in UK cyber resilience
Paul Ayers discusses what makes an organisation 'cyber-resilient' - and why that is so important
Most SAP licensees are ignoring S/4, pursuing hybrid IT instead
Two-thirds of survey respondents have 'no plans' to migrate to S/4HANA
Software companies need new licensing models - and here's why
It's impossible to accurately forecast software use
Back to Top