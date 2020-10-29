AI and Machine Learning Awards - and the winners are...

Artificial intelligence might not be a brand new concept, but its use in enterprise IT is certainly growing at start-up rates. Every vendor seemingly has an AI-based tool, or is using machine learning to solve common problems. The challenge is how to sort fact from fiction - or, to put it more charitably, find the absolute best of the best.

We launched the AI & Machine Learning Awards last year to solve exactly this issue. AI has applications in every sector and at every level of business: from simple automation to full-scale cyber defences. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with the most recent developments providing practical insights into customer data.

Now in its second year, the AI & Machine Learning Awards celebrate the companies, individuals, products and projects that are changing what it means to use artificial intelligence in the workplace today. Perhaps they are simplifying massive data sets, raising manufacturing efficiency, or even helping to counter the spread of COVID-19. Every finalist in the Awards was a standout example of how AI could be developed and used to change the world we live in.

Click here to see the winners

AI is not just a future technology any more. It's here to stay and, applied properly, is a genuine force for good. It's becoming increasingly clear that companies who aren't at least trialling AI-based systems now are going to be left behind. The technology is as important to modern industry as steam was to the Industrial Revolution.

Normally we'd run a physical event to present prizes to our winners, but this year we're having to do things a bit differently. We've launched a dedicated microsite to announce our AI champions instead, including category breakdowns, shortlists, judges' quotes and videos explaining why and how we chose each winner.

A huge congratulations to everyone who made it the shortlist, and even more so to our winners - this year, more than any other, you deserve it.