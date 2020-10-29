BT picks Ericsson for 5G mobile networks in major UK cities

BT has chosen Sweden's Ericsson to provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) connectivity in several major UK cities, including London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

In a statement on its website, Ericsson said that it would be a 'key BT partner for 5G deployment' in Britain. The company is set to manage about 50 per cent of BT's total 5G traffic.

As part of the deal, BT will use Ericsson's 5G base stations, radio antennas (yes, that the correct pluralisation for electrical equipment - we checked - Ed.) and other equipment to upgrade EE mobile network. Ericsson's technology will also be used to modernise BT's existing 2G and 4G RAN infrastructure.

"This announcement marks a significant strengthening in the BT-Ericsson strategic partnership, and builds on BT's selection of Ericsson to provide the company's next-generation cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core earlier this year, making Ericsson the end-to-end 5G partner for BT," Ericsson said.

Philip Jansen, CEO of BT, said: "We're the UK leader in 5G and are excited to be working with Ericsson as a key partner to maintain that market leadership.

"Through this deal, we will continue to drive the best mobile experiences for our customers. The lightning-fast speeds of 5G will help them to develop their businesses, stream a growing choice of content over our network, and stay in touch with colleagues and friends all over the world."

The announcement comes a month after BT signed a similar deal with Finland's RAN equipment provider Nokia, as part of its effort to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G networks.

The new deal with Ericsson will enable BT to avoid being fully dependent on Nokia for 5G network deployment.

"Two deals may not sound like a lot, but the scale and complexities involved mean that getting these agreed in just nine months is a real testament to the hard work of hundreds of people across the business," Howard Watson, BT's Chief Technology and Information Officer said in a blog post.

The decision comes in the wake of Britain's decision to ban Huawei from its 5G mobile networks projects in July.

In January, Boris Johnson decided to allow Huawei to build 35 per cent of the UK's next generation of internet infrastructure. But the decision led to a rebellion on his own benches, with a number of Tory MPs demanding a ban on the Chinese firm amid concern over the its ties with China's ruling Communist Party.

The decision also led to some tensions between Washington DC and London. The US government also urged the UK to reconsider its decision to grant Huawei a role in building the country's 5G and fibre networks.

Finally, in July, the government ordered mobile operators to stop buying new Huawei 5G telecoms infrastructure after 31st December 2020 and to remove all Huawei equipment by 2027.

Earlier this month, a report by the House of Commons' Defence Committee claimed that there was clear evidence of collusion between Huawei and the Chinese government, and that the UK government should consider removal of all Huawei equipment from its 5G networks earlier than planned.