Mobility must-haves: the case for Unified Endpoint Management

Even before the pandemic, IT leaders were already turning to cloud-based mobile device management tools, swayed by the convenience of remote updates, policy control and security. Their IT teams were typically overworked, with an increasingly diverse and large technology estate to manage, so anything that could ease this burden was welcomed.

Webinar: UEM, cyber security, and remote IT for the distributed workforce, 4th November 2020, 3pm

The widespread shift to remote working over the past seven months has only accelerated the growth of these priorities and challenges. Administrators need to be able to distribute, secure, manage and support mobile devices wherever they may be, from their initial setup at home, to their return to the traditional workplace. They also need to ensure their security and policies are up to scratch, given the increased risk implicit in having the workforce distributed geographically.

With reference to dedicated research, this live webinar will explore the key mobile priorities amongst organisations today, the challenges they are facing, the costs and RoI, security and UX needs and what they look for in a vendor partner. What does a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform need to be capable of today, and is a broader end-to-end service now a must-have for mobile workforces?

