Solving sprawl: how to deal with the technology boom

The rapid expansion of technology infrastructure experienced by almost all organisations has underpinned the shift to a digital economy and distributed working. Cloud, networking and storage - as well as the applications that rely on them - have all expanded hugely in recent years.

However, with these burgeoning capabilities comes ever greater complexity, visibility challenges and management headaches. This hardware sprawl is the result of disparate systems, with varying levels of integration, being built into an infrastructure patchwork, year after year.

Web seminar: Dashboards that deliver: Is integration and automation the answer to your infrastructure sprawl problems?, 12th November

Organisations are recognising the need to integrate and consolidate their IT estate to get a handle on its maintenance, security, cost and performance demands - not least through the use of monitoring and analytics dashboards.

This webinar, featuring dedicated research, will explore the use of SaaS solutions to tackle infrastructure sprawl amongst organisations today, and their plans for the future. It will also gauge the benefits and success levels of such solutions. Do they deliver on their promises to discover, monitor, support, and optimise your sprawling infrastructure? And, what role should automation play in this?

Join us on Thursday the 12th November at 14:00 GMT, where we'll be presenting research and discussing how businesses of all types can handle the issue of technology sprawl. Register here to watch the websem.

Panel

Tom Allen, Delta Site Editor, Computing

Andrew Hobbs, Technology Analyst, Computing

Phil Godfrey, Solutions Architect, Park Place Technologies