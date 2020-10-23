How to create a culture of ownership for IT issues

Keeping IT platforms, applications and services running smoothly, reliably and efficiently should be at the top of every business's priority list, and never more so than in the middle of the greatest change to working patterns in decades.

Changes may have been forced on organisations over the past two months, but that doesn't mean customers are more forgiving of outages and slowdowns. In the modern world, end-users expect a seamless, reliable and secure experience every time, and if they don't get it, they'll move on.

Relying solely on an overworked support desk - whose operatives may not even see the ticket for hours - to address the issue risks losing business. When a service goes down, who better to get it up and running than the person who built it?

But this requires a shift of mindset on the part of IT management, developers and ops staff. Changing a culture is no small task, but it can be done. Witness the stunning rise of Agile and DevOps over the past few years.

Web seminar: Downtime is everyone's problem: creating a culture of ownership for IT issues, 10 November

In this websem, we will look at techniques for instilling a culture of service ownership. We'll discuss how to help IT staff manage the high volume of alerts and unplanned work that the shift to digital has created, and we'll look at how to tie it all together with a feedback loop in the organisation.

Downtime is everyone's problem, not just the service desk's. Instilling a culture of service ownership and a shift-left mindset into the business reduces downtime and customer impact, while also minimising alert fatigue.

Tuesday 10 November at 10.30 am GMT

Panel

Tom Wright, executive director Incisive Works and consulting editor on Computing

Tom Allen, special projects editor, Computing

Tim Chinchen, director of solution consulting (EMEA), PagerDuty