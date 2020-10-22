PayPal to offer cryptocurrency support on its network

PayPal announced on Wednesday that it would allow PayPal account holders to buy, store and, and sell popular virtual currencies, including bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.

PayPal's cryptocurrency service will be made available to the US users in the coming weeks. For international customers, it will roll out in early 2021, enabling them to use digital currencies to shop at 26 million merchants on PayPal's network.

The move makes PayPal one of the most significant companies in the financial technology sector to provide customers access to cryptocurrencies. In 2018, PayPal competitor and mobile payments provider Square had rolled out support for bitcoin through its Cash app, and earlier this month, Square said that it had bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin.

PayPal appears to have gone one step further by announcing support for Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum. It also plans to extend cryptocurrency support to its money-sending subsidiary Venmo early next year.

The company hopes that the new service will encourage digital currency use globally and will also prepare its network for new virtual currencies that may be developed by central banks in the future.

Some central banks have started thinking about developing digital versions of their currencies after Facebook announced cryptocurrency project Libra in 2019. PayPal was one of the founding members of the project but then decided to pull out of the project after a few months.

PayPal is collaborating with Paxos Trust Company to offer its cryptocurrency service and said that it has received the first cryptocurrency licence from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

PayPal has 346 million active accounts worldwide and processed $222 billion in payments in the second quarter of 2020.

While PayPal's announcement sounds encouraging, there's one big caveat. All cryptocurrency payments processed will be settled in traditional fiat currencies like the US dollar, which effectively means that merchants won't actually touch incoming digital currency.

It also appears that users will not be able to send cryptocurrency in their wallet to other PayPal users, meaning that all crypto on the PayPal network must stay there.

"In the press release announcing their new cryptocurrency service, PayPal sends out mixed messages," SatoshiLabs said in a blog post on Medium.

"On one hand, the service will be entirely custodial, meaning users will not have the key to their own coins, while on the other they intend to 'provide account holders with educational content to help them understand the cryptocurrency ecosystem'".

"The only reasons to own Bitcoin which cannot be used, would be to invest for the long term, which is incredibly reckless to do when your funds are held by a third party, or speculate on its price, which again, would be introducing the masses to financial mechanisms they do not understand."