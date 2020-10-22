Congratulations to the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020
The world has needed these people and projects more than ever this year
Technology makes the world go round - or at least, this year, has kept it spinning. But the best systems in the world are pointless without the staff to operate them.
Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO. With this year's massive changes to how we live and work, their dedication has been more important than ever.
Every finalist this year has been key in enabling and driving those changes. Every entry showed firms going above and beyond the call of duty to help their customers, with the result that our judges had an incredibly hard time in choosing the winners.
So without further ado, here are the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020. You can watch the virtual ceremony and listen to the judges' comments here, or scroll down for a simple list of winners.
Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020 winners
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
Winner: Covéa Insurance
Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
Winner: Runecast Solutions
Development Team of the Year
Winner: Cognizant
Highly commended: Box UK
Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations
Winner: Torry Harris Integration Solutions
Digital Service Company of the Year - SME
Winner: Pufferr
Digital Team of the Year
Winner: Refinitiv
Highly commended: Cognizant Technology Solutions & Walgreens Boots Alliance
Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
Winner: HCL Technologies UK & Asda
Digital Transformation of the Year - SME
Winner: Haulmont Technology & The Keyholding Company
Best Automation Project
Winner: Publicis Sapient - Engineering Transformation
Highly commended: Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency - DVLA Chat Bot
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
Winner: HCL Technologies UK & Asda
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Winner: Enginuity.org - Skills-Miner.com
Best Public Sector Digital Project
Winner: Ultima & Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust
Highly commended: Catapult CX and Stance Global - Digitising the UK Shipping Register
Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project
Winner: OLM Systems & The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
Winner: Mitie - Mozaic and IoT programme
Highly commended: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering - Real-time Monitoring System
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
Winner: Pickr
Mobile Project of the Year
Winner: Corethree
Security Project of the Year
Winner: National Enabling Programmes
Project Team of the Year
Winner: Sandhata Technologies & Vodafone UK
DevOps Leader of the Year
Winner: Santosh Menon, Vodafone UK
Security Specialist of the Year
Winner: Keith Nicholson, Cyber Security Scotland
CDO of the Year
Winner: Andrew Proctor, Staffordshire University
CTO of the Year
Winner: Lee James, Rackspace
Highly commended: Steve Coppin, XPTech
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Winner: Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
Digital Hero of the Year
Winner: Nina Ma, PwC
Highly commended: Rachana Halasabele, Barclays
Product Manager of the Year
Winner: Mark Beahm, CyNation
Young Digital Professional of the Year
Winner: Thomas Parsons, HSBC
Highly commended: Ben Alexander Dan, Enginuity.org
More on Leadership
Winners announced for Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards
2020 has pushed the need for flexible, agile working to the fore, and both the entries to and winners of the DevOps Excellence Awards reflected that move
IT Leaders Festival: Paradigm shifts, ground-breaking apps and driving transformational change
A look at some of the highlights in store during Day 2 day of our flagship event series
Computing's publisher wins three major digital awards
Incisive Media scooped a bevy of prizes at the AOP Awards last night
"Putting the human first" is key to success, says Digital Tech Leaders finalist Cognizant
Cognizant works with the world’s largest firms, and employs anthropologists alongside technology experts
IT Leaders admit they face an uncertain future
Computing speaks to some of the UK’s leading technology figures to find out their biggest challenges for the future