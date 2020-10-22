Congratulations to the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020

Technology makes the world go round - or at least, this year, has kept it spinning. But the best systems in the world are pointless without the staff to operate them.

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO. With this year's massive changes to how we live and work, their dedication has been more important than ever.

Every finalist this year has been key in enabling and driving those changes. Every entry showed firms going above and beyond the call of duty to help their customers, with the result that our judges had an incredibly hard time in choosing the winners.

So without further ado, here are the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020. You can watch the virtual ceremony and listen to the judges' comments here, or scroll down for a simple list of winners.

Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2020 winners

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Winner: Covéa Insurance

Highly commended: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Winner: Runecast Solutions

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Cognizant

Highly commended: Box UK

Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations

Winner: Torry Harris Integration Solutions

Digital Service Company of the Year - SME

Winner: Pufferr

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: Refinitiv

Highly commended: Cognizant Technology Solutions & Walgreens Boots Alliance

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Winner: HCL Technologies UK & Asda

Digital Transformation of the Year - SME

Winner: Haulmont Technology & The Keyholding Company

Best Automation Project

Winner: Publicis Sapient - Engineering Transformation

Highly commended: Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency - DVLA Chat Bot

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Winner: HCL Technologies UK & Asda

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Winner: Enginuity.org - Skills-Miner.com

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Winner: Ultima & Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust

Highly commended: Catapult CX and Stance Global - Digitising the UK Shipping Register

Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project

Winner: OLM Systems & The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Big Data/IoT Project of the Year

Winner: Mitie - Mozaic and IoT programme

Highly commended: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering - Real-time Monitoring System

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Winner: Pickr

Mobile Project of the Year

Winner: Corethree

Security Project of the Year

Winner: National Enabling Programmes

Project Team of the Year

Winner: Sandhata Technologies & Vodafone UK

DevOps Leader of the Year

Winner: Santosh Menon, Vodafone UK

Security Specialist of the Year

Winner: Keith Nicholson, Cyber Security Scotland

CDO of the Year

Winner: Andrew Proctor, Staffordshire University

CTO of the Year

Winner: Lee James, Rackspace

Highly commended: Steve Coppin, XPTech

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Digital Hero of the Year

Winner: Nina Ma, PwC

Highly commended: Rachana Halasabele, Barclays

Product Manager of the Year

Winner: Mark Beahm, CyNation

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Winner: Thomas Parsons, HSBC

Highly commended: Ben Alexander Dan, Enginuity.org