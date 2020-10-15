Watch Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 LIVE - today

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards return, in virtual form, in just a few hours. Who will be crowned DevOps Leader of the Year, Most Innovative DevOps Vendor and DevOps Rising Star? Tune in here from 16:15 today to find out, or watch later on-demand.

The DevOps Excellence Awards showcases outstanding achievement from organisations, personalities and solutions operating within the DevOps space.

Many organisations today now see the benefits of implementing a DevOps culture, with faster, more iterative software releases, more innovation, and an overall more nimble business being amongst the desired results. But the road to DevOps can be a rough one, as with any cultural change.

There are many different ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there is space for everyone to enter and have the opportunity to celebrate their success in DevOps.

Remember to tune in from 16:15 to find the winners, and tweet about the event using #DevOpsAwards2020.