Review: Turboant X7 Pro electric scooter

Electric scooters are becoming more common on UK streets and pavements, despite the fact that privately owned units cannot legally be driven anywhere besides private land. Whilst this law may change, buyers should bear the legality in mind. Rental scooters however, have been legal to drive publicly since summer 2020.

As soon as you unbox the Turboant X7 Pro electric scooter one thing is immediately clear: this is an impressive beast. Pleasingly robust to the touch, this feels like a device that's built to withstand a few bumps and scrapes, not to mention ferry a large adult around with ease.

Assembly is straightforward, and everything you need comes in the box. A few twists of an Allen key, a fiddle with its handles and a quick charge of its battery and you're away.

It's marketed as something to commute on and it's well-suited to that task. Not only is it sufficiently well made to carry an adult, the 350W motor is up to it too, though we found it far happier on the flat than grunting up a steep hill.

It's also able to go for 20 to 30 miles on one charge, though again that's provided that you're not asking it to spend much of that time carting you up any steep slopes. So if your commute involves traversing the Atlas mountains, you may want to consider alternatives.

Still, the figures are impressive, with the range and the quoted top speed of 20 mph both proving accurate in our assessment. The brakes are functional, with the front wheel featuring a traditional bicycle brake, and the back a mudguard you can press down with your foot. You can tighten the front brake to your liking, which we found necessary as it was slightly weak as delivered.

It's a comfortable ride, with its sturdiness counting in its favour. It doesn't feel like it might disintegrate as it goes over a few bumps, and it's easy enough to control. The deck is nice and firm, and gives you a comforting, solid feel throughout.

The digital dashboard is minimalist and slick. You get a speedometer, a few potential warning lights and not much else, which is fine.

It has front a back lights which you can control, though the front-facing light is a little weak. I wouldn't take it out on London's roads on a wet December evening, even if it were legal, however that's an argument you could also level at mopeds and pushbikes.

The Turboant X7 Pro is currently available for $500 down from $700, with that discount ending in late October.

In summary, if you're willing to take your chances that the law will change, this is a well made machine that lives up to its billing. Slick, fun and built to last.