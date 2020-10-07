Service outages reported at Three
Outages started at 9.12 Wednesday
Customers of UK telecoms provider Three have been reporting service outages today affecting the 4G data and phone signals. The Down Detector site shows connectivity problems across the UK, starting at around 9.12 am this morning. So far, the company has not yet responded on Twitter @ThreeUKSupport about a possible cause and there is no information on its web site. Computing has contacted Three and this article will be updated when we know more.
