Single source of truth: What should the flexible, integrated, and autonomous modern data warehouse of today look like?

Many organisations tune their database solutions in the same way you might train an athlete - shaping them to excel at their original purpose but fall short when asked to perform outside their main discipline.



This can create management headaches, and potentially involve additional cost as new tools must be bought to plug the gaps.

However, we're now seeing a move towards a modern data warehouse approach based on a converged database, with multiple data sources being run through the same platform as part of a multimodal approach.



The ultimate aim is a single source of truth that offers end-to-end integration, from storage to data management and analytics, that reduces complexity, and provides far greater visibility and business insight.Computing's upcoming webinar on this topic will present the results of its latest research, and will define what the ideal modern data warehouse solution looks like today, and tackle the longstanding debate around data lakes versus data warehouses.We will also explore the key role autonomous database tasks now play in ensuring performance, reliability, security, and operational efficiency.Are machine learning, spatial analytics, and graph analytics now must-have additions to your database toolset?The webinar is free to attend for IT professionals. Register today!