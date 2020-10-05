Shortlist announced for Security Excellence Awards 2020

2020 has changed the security landscape for good; making the shortlist this year is a true sign of accomplishment

Shortlist announced for Security Excellence Awards 2020
Shortlist announced for Security Excellence Awards 2020
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Cyber security is often overlooked - or even actively avoided - by everyone outside of the IT team. And yet, having a strong security posture is absolutely critical to operate efficiently in the modern world. That's why we at Computing hold the Security Excellence Awards every year, and why we're so pleased to announce this year's shortlist.

The events of 2020, with the majority of firms moving to a remote working culture, have shaken up the security world. No longer limited to a single location, organisations are finding that their 'perimeter' has widened to include hundreds of new devices with a multitude of security settings - or even none at all.

As a result, cyber security in 2020 is like nothing we have seen before. Teams have had to respond quickly to rapid change, and the adoption of DevOps practices has grown as a result. Making it onto the shortlist this year, more than any other, is a sign of real accomplishment.

We will hold the awards ceremony as a virtual event on the 2nd December. Contact Computing now to book a place.

Security Excellence Awards 2020 shortlist

Remote Security Award

  • Google Chrome Enterprise
  • Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
  • Infoblox
  • SentinelOne
  • Cymatic
  • Wire

Security Training Programme of the Year

  • Proofpoint
  • RangeForce

Security Training Provider of the Year

  • KnowBe4
  • CybSafe

Cloud Security Award

  • Ermetic
  • InCountry
  • Infoblox
  • SolarWinds MSP
  • Outpost24
  • Proofpoint
  • Censornet
  • ITC Secure
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Securonix

DLP Award

  • Ava Security
  • Forcepoint

DevSecOps Award

  • GrammaTech
  • Portshift
  • Chef Software
  • One Identity
  • TrueFort 

Edge Computing Security Award

  • SaltDNA
  • Infoblox
  • Silver Peak

Email Security Award

  • Red Sift
  • FireEye
  • Proofpoint
  • Censornet
  • Darktrace

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

  • RiskIQ
  • Attivo Networks
  • Ava Security
  • Securonix
  • Vectra
  • TrueFort
  • MobileIron
  • SpyCloud

IAM Award

  • Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
  • National Enabling Programme
  • My1Login
  • One Identity
  • CyberArk
  • Auth0
  • SpyCloud

Managed Security Award

  • Neuways
  • AT&T Cybersecurity
  • Runecast Solutions
  • Wavex Technology
  • Proficio
  • Orange Cyberdefense
  • Adarma
  • ITC Secure
  • Sysnet Global Solutions

Mobile Security Award

  • Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
  • SaltDNA
  • MobileIron
  • Wire

Network Security Award

  • Infoblox
  • Endace
  • iboss
  • Vectra
  • AlgoSec

Risk Management Award

  • National Enabling Programme NPCC
  • Outpost24
  • Digital Shadows
  • Netacea
  • Turnkey Consulting

Enterprise Security Solution Award

  • Index Engines - CyberSense
  • Chef Software - Chef Compliance
  • Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Sentry and SupplyGuard
  • HelpSystems - Secure ICAP Gateway and Managed File Transfer Solution
  • SentinelOne - Singularity
  • BlackBerry - Spark Suites
  • Allstate - Allstate Best-in-Class Security
  • MobileIron - Mobile Threat Detection
  • AlgoSec - AlgoSec Security Management Solution
  • SOC Prime - SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace

SME Security Solution Award

  • Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
  • SaltDNA
  • WatchGuard Technologies - WatchGuard Firebox M270 with Total Security Suite
  • Wolfberry Cyber - Viper
  • Censornet - The Censornet Platform
  • ITC Secure
  • METCloud
  • Cyvatar - Cyvatar CSaaS for SMBs
  • ProtectBox
  • Sysnet Global Solutions - Sysnet and Barclaycard Proactive Security Service

Security Automation Award

  • Gurucul
  • Chef Software
  • SentinelOne
  • Vectra
  • TrueFort

Security Innovation of the Year

  • Attivo Networks
  • Apricorn
  • Endace
  • Wolfberry Cyber Limited
  • Aqua Security
  • METCloud
  • Palo Alto Networks - Managed Threat Hunting
  • Turnkey Consulting
  • Securonix

Security Innovation of the Year - AI and Automation

  • C2 Cyber Ltd
  • N2WS
  • Netacea
  • Cymatic
  • Darktrace Limited
  • Palo Alto Networks - Cortex XSOAR

Security Professional Under 30

  • Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG
  • Matt Jones - Wolfberry Cyber
  • Jade Truffitt - Allstate

Security Team of the Year

  • SaltDNA
  • Positive Technologies - Telecoms Team

Security Woman of the Year

  • Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG
  • Lisa Ventura - UK Cyber Security Association
  • Elisabetta Zaccaria - Secure Chorus
  • Jaya Baloo - Avast
  • Nicola Jakeman - Orange Cyberdefense
  • Adenike Cosgrove - Proofpoint
  • May Mitchell - BlackBerry
  • Rachelle Reid - Allstate
  • Anastasia Grishina - Positive Technologies
  • Natasja Bolton - Sysnet Global Solutions

Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations

  • KnowBe4
  • Orange Cyberdefense
  • N2WS
  • FieldHouse Associates
  • BlackBerry
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • MobileIron
  • CyberArk
  • Securonix

Security Vendor of the Year - SME

  • Red Sift
  • WatchGuard Technologies
  • Bridewell Consulting
  • Censornet
  • AlgoSec
  • Sysnet Global Solutions

Special Award: Pandemic Resilience

  • Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
  • National Enabling Programme NPCC
  • Opengear
  • ProtectBox

Special Award: Security Educator of the Year

To be announced on the night 

  • LinkedIn  

More on Leadership

blog comments powered by Disqus