Shortlist announced for Security Excellence Awards 2020

Cyber security is often overlooked - or even actively avoided - by everyone outside of the IT team. And yet, having a strong security posture is absolutely critical to operate efficiently in the modern world. That's why we at Computing hold the Security Excellence Awards every year, and why we're so pleased to announce this year's shortlist.

The events of 2020, with the majority of firms moving to a remote working culture, have shaken up the security world. No longer limited to a single location, organisations are finding that their 'perimeter' has widened to include hundreds of new devices with a multitude of security settings - or even none at all.

As a result, cyber security in 2020 is like nothing we have seen before. Teams have had to respond quickly to rapid change, and the adoption of DevOps practices has grown as a result. Making it onto the shortlist this year, more than any other, is a sign of real accomplishment.

We will hold the awards ceremony as a virtual event on the 2nd December. Contact Computing now to book a place.

Security Excellence Awards 2020 shortlist

Remote Security Award

Google Chrome Enterprise

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Infoblox

SentinelOne

Cymatic

Wire

Security Training Programme of the Year

Proofpoint

RangeForce

Security Training Provider of the Year

KnowBe4

CybSafe

Cloud Security Award

Ermetic

InCountry

Infoblox

SolarWinds MSP

Outpost24

Proofpoint

Censornet

ITC Secure

Palo Alto Networks

Securonix

DLP Award

Ava Security

Forcepoint

DevSecOps Award

GrammaTech

Portshift

Chef Software

One Identity

TrueFort

Edge Computing Security Award

SaltDNA

Infoblox

Silver Peak

Email Security Award

Red Sift

FireEye

Proofpoint

Censornet

Darktrace

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

RiskIQ

Attivo Networks

Ava Security

Securonix

Vectra

TrueFort

MobileIron

SpyCloud

IAM Award

Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification

National Enabling Programme

My1Login

One Identity

CyberArk

Auth0

SpyCloud

Managed Security Award

Neuways

AT&T Cybersecurity

Runecast Solutions

Wavex Technology

Proficio

Orange Cyberdefense

Adarma

ITC Secure

Sysnet Global Solutions

Mobile Security Award

Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification

SaltDNA

MobileIron

Wire

Network Security Award

Infoblox

Endace

iboss

Vectra

AlgoSec

Risk Management Award

National Enabling Programme NPCC

Outpost24

Digital Shadows

Netacea

Turnkey Consulting

Enterprise Security Solution Award

Index Engines - CyberSense

Chef Software - Chef Compliance

Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Sentry and SupplyGuard

HelpSystems - Secure ICAP Gateway and Managed File Transfer Solution

SentinelOne - Singularity

BlackBerry - Spark Suites

Allstate - Allstate Best-in-Class Security

MobileIron - Mobile Threat Detection

AlgoSec - AlgoSec Security Management Solution

SOC Prime - SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace

SME Security Solution Award

Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification

SaltDNA

WatchGuard Technologies - WatchGuard Firebox M270 with Total Security Suite

Wolfberry Cyber - Viper

Censornet - The Censornet Platform

ITC Secure

METCloud

Cyvatar - Cyvatar CSaaS for SMBs

ProtectBox

Sysnet Global Solutions - Sysnet and Barclaycard Proactive Security Service

Security Automation Award

Gurucul

Chef Software

SentinelOne

Vectra

TrueFort

Security Innovation of the Year

Attivo Networks

Apricorn

Endace

Wolfberry Cyber Limited

Aqua Security

METCloud

Palo Alto Networks - Managed Threat Hunting

Turnkey Consulting

Securonix

Security Innovation of the Year - AI and Automation

C2 Cyber Ltd

N2WS

Netacea

Cymatic

Darktrace Limited

Palo Alto Networks - Cortex XSOAR

Security Professional Under 30

Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG

Matt Jones - Wolfberry Cyber

Jade Truffitt - Allstate

Security Team of the Year

SaltDNA

Positive Technologies - Telecoms Team

Security Woman of the Year

Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG

Lisa Ventura - UK Cyber Security Association

Elisabetta Zaccaria - Secure Chorus

Jaya Baloo - Avast

Nicola Jakeman - Orange Cyberdefense

Adenike Cosgrove - Proofpoint

May Mitchell - BlackBerry

Rachelle Reid - Allstate

Anastasia Grishina - Positive Technologies

Natasja Bolton - Sysnet Global Solutions

Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations

KnowBe4

Orange Cyberdefense

N2WS

FieldHouse Associates

BlackBerry

Palo Alto Networks

MobileIron

CyberArk

Securonix

Security Vendor of the Year - SME

Red Sift

WatchGuard Technologies

Bridewell Consulting

Censornet

AlgoSec

Sysnet Global Solutions

Special Award: Pandemic Resilience

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

National Enabling Programme NPCC

Opengear

ProtectBox

Special Award: Security Educator of the Year

To be announced on the night