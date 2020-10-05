Shortlist announced for Security Excellence Awards 2020
2020 has changed the security landscape for good; making the shortlist this year is a true sign of accomplishment
Cyber security is often overlooked - or even actively avoided - by everyone outside of the IT team. And yet, having a strong security posture is absolutely critical to operate efficiently in the modern world. That's why we at Computing hold the Security Excellence Awards every year, and why we're so pleased to announce this year's shortlist.
The events of 2020, with the majority of firms moving to a remote working culture, have shaken up the security world. No longer limited to a single location, organisations are finding that their 'perimeter' has widened to include hundreds of new devices with a multitude of security settings - or even none at all.
As a result, cyber security in 2020 is like nothing we have seen before. Teams have had to respond quickly to rapid change, and the adoption of DevOps practices has grown as a result. Making it onto the shortlist this year, more than any other, is a sign of real accomplishment.
We will hold the awards ceremony as a virtual event on the 2nd December. Contact Computing now to book a place.
Security Excellence Awards 2020 shortlist
Remote Security Award
- Google Chrome Enterprise
- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
- Infoblox
- SentinelOne
- Cymatic
- Wire
Security Training Programme of the Year
- Proofpoint
- RangeForce
Security Training Provider of the Year
- KnowBe4
- CybSafe
Cloud Security Award
- Ermetic
- InCountry
- Infoblox
- SolarWinds MSP
- Outpost24
- Proofpoint
- Censornet
- ITC Secure
- Palo Alto Networks
- Securonix
DLP Award
- Ava Security
- Forcepoint
DevSecOps Award
- GrammaTech
- Portshift
- Chef Software
- One Identity
- TrueFort
Edge Computing Security Award
- SaltDNA
- Infoblox
- Silver Peak
Email Security Award
- Red Sift
- FireEye
- Proofpoint
- Censornet
- Darktrace
Enterprise Threat Detection Award
- RiskIQ
- Attivo Networks
- Ava Security
- Securonix
- Vectra
- TrueFort
- MobileIron
- SpyCloud
IAM Award
- Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
- National Enabling Programme
- My1Login
- One Identity
- CyberArk
- Auth0
- SpyCloud
Managed Security Award
- Neuways
- AT&T Cybersecurity
- Runecast Solutions
- Wavex Technology
- Proficio
- Orange Cyberdefense
- Adarma
- ITC Secure
- Sysnet Global Solutions
Mobile Security Award
- Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
- SaltDNA
- MobileIron
- Wire
Network Security Award
- Infoblox
- Endace
- iboss
- Vectra
- AlgoSec
Risk Management Award
- National Enabling Programme NPCC
- Outpost24
- Digital Shadows
- Netacea
- Turnkey Consulting
Enterprise Security Solution Award
- Index Engines - CyberSense
- Chef Software - Chef Compliance
- Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Sentry and SupplyGuard
- HelpSystems - Secure ICAP Gateway and Managed File Transfer Solution
- SentinelOne - Singularity
- BlackBerry - Spark Suites
- Allstate - Allstate Best-in-Class Security
- MobileIron - Mobile Threat Detection
- AlgoSec - AlgoSec Security Management Solution
- SOC Prime - SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace
SME Security Solution Award
- Benefit Vantage Limited - IPification
- SaltDNA
- WatchGuard Technologies - WatchGuard Firebox M270 with Total Security Suite
- Wolfberry Cyber - Viper
- Censornet - The Censornet Platform
- ITC Secure
- METCloud
- Cyvatar - Cyvatar CSaaS for SMBs
- ProtectBox
- Sysnet Global Solutions - Sysnet and Barclaycard Proactive Security Service
Security Automation Award
- Gurucul
- Chef Software
- SentinelOne
- Vectra
- TrueFort
Security Innovation of the Year
- Attivo Networks
- Apricorn
- Endace
- Wolfberry Cyber Limited
- Aqua Security
- METCloud
- Palo Alto Networks - Managed Threat Hunting
- Turnkey Consulting
- Securonix
Security Innovation of the Year - AI and Automation
- C2 Cyber Ltd
- N2WS
- Netacea
- Cymatic
- Darktrace Limited
- Palo Alto Networks - Cortex XSOAR
Security Professional Under 30
- Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG
- Matt Jones - Wolfberry Cyber
- Jade Truffitt - Allstate
Security Team of the Year
- SaltDNA
- Positive Technologies - Telecoms Team
Security Woman of the Year
- Andjela Djukanovic - KPMG
- Lisa Ventura - UK Cyber Security Association
- Elisabetta Zaccaria - Secure Chorus
- Jaya Baloo - Avast
- Nicola Jakeman - Orange Cyberdefense
- Adenike Cosgrove - Proofpoint
- May Mitchell - BlackBerry
- Rachelle Reid - Allstate
- Anastasia Grishina - Positive Technologies
- Natasja Bolton - Sysnet Global Solutions
Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations
- KnowBe4
- Orange Cyberdefense
- N2WS
- FieldHouse Associates
- BlackBerry
- Palo Alto Networks
- MobileIron
- CyberArk
- Securonix
Security Vendor of the Year - SME
- Red Sift
- WatchGuard Technologies
- Bridewell Consulting
- Censornet
- AlgoSec
- Sysnet Global Solutions
Special Award: Pandemic Resilience
- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
- National Enabling Programme NPCC
- Opengear
- ProtectBox
Special Award: Security Educator of the Year
To be announced on the night
