Voting is open for the Technology Product Awards 2020

From cloud excellence to technology leadership, Computing operates a multitude of industry awards, but none are quite the same as the user-driven Technology Product Awards - with voting now open to choose this year's winners.

While judging panels choose the victors at other events, success at the Technology Product Awards is decided by you, our readers. Now that we've revealed this year's shortlist, the next part is over to you.

The Technology Product Awards aim to recognise the very best of the UK's technology industry; from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

Awards range from focusing on security and cloud computing to business software and infrastructure, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers - the innovative technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.

Sumo Logic, winner of the Best Enterprise Security Product - Intelligence and Analytics award last year, praised the customer-driven approach:

"There are so many companies involved in IT today, all trying to help companies achieve the results they need. Earning recognition around the work you are doing with customers and the approach that you take - whether it's Sumo Logic or another company - that validation is invaluable to the industry. We all learn from each other, so anything that can speed up that process and improve best practices is always going to be helpful."

Red Hat made it big at last year's event, taking home five prizes - including the hotly contested Technology Innovator of the Year. Werner Knoblich, VP and general manager, EMEA, was also positive about having end-users decide the winners:

"The Awards give you an external temperature check in the market. If we keep winning in categories where we have strong competitors, like this year, it's an endorsement...that we are on the right track."

Who has been doing well this year? Who has stood up and succeeded in the pandemic, or really blown you away with their ongoing commitment to customers? Check out our shortlist, then click here to cast your vote. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on the 27th November.