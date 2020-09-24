Computing announces the shortlist of the Women in Tech Excellence Awards

Computing is proud to publish the shortlist for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards.

Now in its third year, the awards have grown from strength to strength, with a record number of submissions this year. And with the quality of submissions being so high, paring them down to a shortlist in each category has been an incredibly hard task.

Computing believes passionately that promoting diversity in IT is essential not just for the health and success of the industry, but for society as a whole. IT can provide a wonderfully rich and fulfilling career for men and women, and these awards are designed to showcase the many female success stories to be found throughout the industry.

The awards themselves will be held virtually on Tuesday 1st December at 4pm. They are free to attend and all are welcome to watch the ceremony.

The Women in Tech Festival Global will be held the day before, the details of the fantastic agenda on offer is here.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards shortlist is published in full below.

CIO of the Year

· Amy Slater, British Land

· Barbara Gottardi, HSBC

· Marykay Wells, Pearson

· Rani Johnson, SolarWinds

Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise

· Noeleen Jackson, HSBC

· Emma Lewis, HSBC

· Frances Johnson, KPMG

· Goldy Samra, Lloyds Banking Group

· Tori Hutchinson, NHS Business Services Authority

· Ekin Ozen, Procter & Gamble

· Megan Poole, Rolls-Royce

· Marijana Mileusnic, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

· Suman Bala, Sky

· Patty Kostkova, University College London

· Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc

Digital Leader of the Year: SME

· Anna Bauza, Applicaster

· Caroline Noublanche, APRICITY

· Gita Samani, Astound Commerce UK

· Liz Brandt, Ctrl-Shift Ltd

· Nicky Hoyland, DBLX

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Yaela Shamberg, InvestCloud

· Dione Rogers, Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust

· Laxmi Ramanath, La Meer Inc

· Lucinda Camidge, Vitaccess

· Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

· Ancoris

· Applicaster

· Atos IT Services Ltd

· dressCode

· Empowering Women with Tech

· First Derivatives plc

· HSBC

· HSBC

· IFS

· KPMG LLP

· Puppet

· Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

· Schneider Electric

· Sparta Global

· The Shuri Network, NHS

Diversity Employer of the Year: Enterprise

· Atos IT Services Ltd

· Confused.com

· First Derivatives plc

· Fujitsu

· Pearson

· Schneider Electric

· Vodafone UK

Diversity Employer of the Year: SME

· Apricity

· Astound Commerce

· Automation Logic

· Difrent

· IFS

· REPL Group

· Revolent Group

· Schneider Electric

· Sparta Global

· SUSE

· Systems Powering Healthcare Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

· Kike Oniwinde, BYP Network

· Caroline Carruthers, Carruthers and Jackson

· Daniela Menzky, CyNation

· Nicky Hoyland, DBLX

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Jane Rimmer, hiviz-marketing

· Joanna Montgomery, Little Riot

· Carol-Anne Krech, MiSANTO AG

· Nathalie Goldstein, MyExpatTaxes

· Sarah Ronald, Nile HQ

· Seema Khinda Johnson, Nuggets

· Claire Chettiar, Pearson

· Rachel Jones, SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

· Rose Ross, Tech Trailblazers

· Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions

Graduate of the Year

· Alice Lake, Atos

· Lauren Sugden, Atos

· Christine Salib, Automation Logic

· Adele Delaney, Civica

· Soraya Osman, Civica

· Gomathi Shivakumar, DVLA

· Megan Gardiner, First Derivatives plc

· Dionne Mason, HSBC

· Meis Adwan, IBM

· Daphne Coates, IBM

· Liz Wisher, Refinitiv

· Alice Davis, Schneider Electric

· Rachel Ramage, Schneider Electric

· Mhairi Hannah, Softcat

· Georgiana Birjovanu, UCL Institute for Risk and Disaster Research, Center for Digital Public Health in Emergencies

Hero of the Year: Enterprise

· Poonam Powani, ALDI Store Ltd

· Sarah Garton, Atos

· Karen Roche, First Derivatives (Parent Company of Kx)

· Helen Brittain, Genting UK, VolunteerTechArmy.org

· Larissa Suzuki, Google

· Claire Wallace, IBM

· Lisa Hughes, LGSS

· Michelle McGee, Lloyds Bank

· Michaela Garbett, Morgan Stanley

· Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc

Hero of the Year: SME

· Anna Bauza, Applicaster

· Toni Scullion, dressCode

· Jane Keith, IFS

· Amanda Nelson, Logicalis

· Amanda Brock, OpenUK

· Rose Ross, Tech Trailblazers

Innovator of the Year: Enterprise

· Fanny Bouyer, Civica

· Elizabeth Kilpatrick, Falkirk Council

· Karen Lamb, HSBC

· Kate Beverly, Pearson

· Katherine Richmond, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

· Suman Bala, Sky

· Patty Kostkova, University College London (UCL)

Innovator of the Year: SME

· Pallavi Swaroop, 1988

· Zoe Wilson, Agilisys LTD

· Caroline Noublanche, Apricity

· Julie Purves, B2M Solutions

· Liz Brandt, Ctrl-Shift Ltd

· Elena Pasquali, EcoSteer Srl

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Carol-Anne Krech, MiSANTO AG

· Sarah Ronald, Nile HQ

· Seema Khinda Johnson, Nuggets

· Susana Lopes, Onfido

· Rachel Jones, SnapDragon

· Rhonda Textor, True Fit Corporation

· Kiran Roest, Vital Signs Solutions

IT Leader of the Year

· Kjirste Coltham, Ageas Insurance

· Christelle Heikkila, Arsenal Football Club

· Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

· Caroline Carruthers, Carruthers and Jackson

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Lucy Craven-Wickes, HSBC

· Tracy Venter, Logicalis

· Anna de Rosier, Refinitiv

· Tina Hand, Retail Assist

· Nicole Bryan, Tasktop

· Dorit Bitter, TOMIA

Outstanding Returner Award

· Nina Anthony, Atos

· Neela Patel, NPL Consuling

· Helen Sparke, Pearson

· Abena Childs, Pearson

· Holly Wade, Softcat

· Karen Dougherty, Softcat

· Madeleine Pettitt, Westminster City Council

Outstanding Transformation

· Pallavi Swaroop, 1988

· Mariah Edwards, Civica

· Lauren James, GBG

· Atika Mohammed, London Borough of Croydon

· Love Oyeniran, LRO Consults

· Li Qun Taylor, Natwest

· Charley Reynolds, Pearson

· Ekin Ozen, Procter & Gamble

· Kathleen Pai, SolarWinds

· Julie Baldwin, SUSE

· Vicki Barvich, VIAVI

Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services

· Karla Kirton, Atom bank

· Kirsty Watt, Atom Bank

· CHANELLE PEREIRA, Credit Suisse

· Aimi McConnell, First Derivatives

· Shiofra Jeyasundaram, First Derivatives

· Sophie Kubitz, HSBC

· Emily Bone, HSBC

· Kate Adamczyk, HSBC

· Sara Rees, HSBC

· Tola Alade, Lloyds Banking Group

· Kate O'Loughlin, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company

· Sunita Khera, NuData Security, A Mastercard Company

Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

· Alice Adedipe, Croydon Council

· Leanne Davies, Glyndwr University

· Rachel Pattinson, Newcastle University

· Evie Brown, Office for National Statistics

· Rachael Johnson, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

· Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group

· Tiegan Price, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

· Pragati Mishra, University of Glasgow

· Bethany McNally, University of St Andrews

· Besjona Kukaj, Westminster City Council & The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Rising Star of the Year: SME

· Varuna Venkatesh, AO.com

· Roxanne Goldfinch, Astound Commerce

· Laura Buxton Moore, Braze

· Leanne Williams, British Land

· Toni Scullion, dressCode

· Ferdie Abdellaoui, Foot Anstey LLP

· Natasha` Rhodes, Matalan

· Camilla Cormack, Mudano, part of Accenture

· Jane Brady, Mumsnet

· Nathalie Goldstein, MyExpatTaxes

· Amy Simpson, Rolls-Royce

· Neveen Elasar, Sparta Global

· Ivana Oblak, Suse Software Solutions Ireland Limited

Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services

· Louise Tyson, Agilisys

· Ellie Bellhouse, Agilisys

· Isabella Holland, Atos

· Claudia Cristina, BT

· Urszula Gaworczyk, Civica

· Larissa Suzuki, Google

· Grace Jansen, IBM

· Evlynne Smith, IBM

· Tessa Bridgeman, KPMG

· Alina Timofeeva, KPMG

· Safia Mirza, KPMG LLP

· Deborah Akuoko, KPMG UK

· Geraldine Abbey, Morgan Stanley

· Ellie Sion, Softcat Plc

· Ayaka Shinozaki, techspert.io

Role Model of the Year: Financial Services

· Laura Lewis, First Derivatives

· Sara Russell-Vardy, HSBC

· Crystal Downie, JP Morgan

· Alice Genevois, Lloyds Banking group

· Mags Teale, Lloyds Banking Group

· Katherine Wetmur, Morgan Stanley

· Christine Kim, NuData Security, a Mastercard company

· Leena Ruhela, NuData Security, a Mastercard company

Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

· Michelle Slee, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

· Sam Allin, HMRC

· Kerry Rodger, Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

· Adele Gilpin, LGSS Digitial

· Amanda Brock, OpenUK

· Lisa Ventura, UK Cyber Security Association

· Humera Tariq, University of Karachi

· Pauline Brown, University of St Andrews

· Ashlee Barnard, Westminster City Council

Role Model of the Year: SME

· Poonam Powani, ALDI Stores Ltd

· Christelle Heikkila, Arsenal Football Club

· Anastasiia Osipova, Astound Commerce

· Nadia Bashir, Astound Commerce

· Justine Harris, Datto

· Sophie Anderson, Foot Anstey

· Rhiannon Lawson, Government Digital Service

· Liz Calder, International Institue of Business Analysis UK Chapter

· Lorraine Gray, Pursuit Marketing

· Nabila Salem, Revolent Group

· Sarah Kay, Schneider Electric

· Renee Chandler, Skanska

· Suman Bala, Sky

· Natasha Zelem, Sky

· Jessica Murphy, True Fit Corporation

· Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc

Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services

· Alison Young, Agilisys

· Cassie Keable, Civica

· Hayley Horwood, Civica

· Liz Brandt, Ctrl-Shift Ltd

· Nicoleta Raportaru, IBM

· Alina Timofeeva, KPMG

· Anna Somaiya , KPMG LLP

· Tracy Venter, Logicalis

· Jaeger Glucina, Luminance

· Jacqualine Kennedy, Novosco Ltd

· Safina Begum, NTT DATA UK

· Jane Rendall, Sectra Ltd

· Heather Bustin, Softcat plc

· Jennifer Cox, Tenable

· Angela Bishop, ThoughtWorks

Security Leader of the Year

· Christelle Heikkila, Arsenal Football Club

· Anne-Marie Balfour, Atos

· Leah Claireaux, BT

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Rebecca Cox, HSBC

· Alina Timofeeva, KPMG

· Samantha Hoffmann, Microgaming

· Sadie Ahier, PCI Pal

· Adenike Cosgrove, Proofpoint

· Sumitra Rao, Refinitiv

· Anna-Lisa Miller, Spectris plc

Software Engineer of the Year

· Orla Burns, Civica

· Emma Kapias, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

· Frances Moore, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

· Geetha Balaji, First Derivatives PLC

· Martyna Wilk, Microgaming

· Sharmila Natarajan, Royal Mail Group

· Caroline Lawson, SailPoint

· Josie Field, Sky

· Preethy Krishnamoorthy, Wipro Technologies

Team Leader of the Year: Financial Services

· Annemarie Warner, Atom Bank

· Laura Lewis, Frist Derivatives

· Seema Kukadia, HSBC

· Kathleen Moore, Hsbc

· Jia-Yan Gu, HSBC

· Catarina Miranda, Lloyds Banking Group

· Mags Teale, Lloyds Banking Group

· Laura Hill, Morgan Stanley

· Leena Ruhela, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company

Team Leader of the Year: SME

· Pallavi Swaroop, 1988

· Toni Scullion, dressCode

· Susannah Rushden, Firebrand Training

· Phillipa Rodney, Freddies Flowers

· Debbie Garside, GeoLang Limited

· Rhiannon Lawson, Government Digital Service

· Lynsey Preen, HMRC

· Lorna Watson, Microgaming

· Matau Andronica Ramapuputla, Moepi Publishing and Moepi Technology Institute

· Amma Amosah, RBKC and Westminister Council

· Nicola Warburton, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

· Humera Tariq, University of Karachi

· Pauline Brown, University of St Andrews

· Susan Halfpenny, University of York

Team Leader of the Year: Tech Sector

· Eleanor Freeman, Agilisys

· Shona Leavey, Agilisys

· Helen Wells, HP

· Hannah Billington, HP

· Evgeniya Naumova, Kaspersky

· Amanda Nelson, Logicalis

· Clementine Fox, Luminance

· Jaeger Glucina, Luminance

· Lara Barnes, Sitecore.com

· Rachel Cowell, Softcat

· Helen Gidney, Softcat plc

· Jade Stevens, Softcat plc

· Megan Leadbetter, Softcat Plc

Transformation Leader: Financial Services

· Sophie Turnbull, Atom Bank

· Karen Roche, First Derivatives (Parent Company of Kx)

· Debra Johnson, HSBC

· Laurie Poole, HSBC

· Dax Grant, HSBC

· Wided Ouaja, JP Morgan Chase

· Mags Teale, Lloyds Banking Group

· Ophelia Chan, NuData Security, a Mastercard Company

Transformation Leader: SME

· Ursula Dolton, British Heart Foundation

· Dorothy Mitchell, CACI Ltd

· Phillipa Rodney, Freddies Flowers

· Atika Mohammed, London Borough of Croydon

· Nabila Salem, Revolent Group

· Maria Savin, Skanska UK plc

· Marlen von Roth, SUSE

· Humera Tariq, University of Karachi

· Fahmeeda Amir, Westminster City Council

· Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc

Transformation Leader: Tech Sector

· Carmen Ene, 3stepIT

· Corran Griffin, Agilisys

· Dr. Silvia Veronese, Guavus (a Thales company)

· Ellen Dickson, Novosco

· Jody Kasparek, Refinitiv

· Cynthia Phillips, The Disruptive Factory

· Mandy Griffin, The Health Informatics Service - Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

· Melita Hopper, Wipro Technologies

· Sukhi Gill, World Wide Technology

· Tracy Monday, Xeocom

Woman of the Year: Enterprise

· Poonam Powani, ALDI Stores Ltd

· Preeti Chawla, First Derivatives Plc

· Helen Brittain, Genting UK, VolunteerTechArmy.org

· Gillian Bates, HMRC

· Kate Platonova, HSBC

· Anna Somaiya , KPMG LLP

· Mags Teale, Lloyds Banking Group

· Josie Field, Sky

· Suman Bala, Sky UK

· Sophie Hussey, The Lowell Group

· Sarah Lucas, William Hill Plc

Woman of the Year: SME

· Caroline Noublanche, Apricity

· Christelle Heikkila, Arsenal Football Club

· Rosie Gould, Astound Commerce

· Kike Oniwinde, BYP Network

· Caroline Carruthers, Carruthers and Jackson

· emma call, Creative EC

· Nicky Hoyland, DBLX

· Toni Scullion, dressCode

· Gail Shaw, Gant Innovations Limited

· Rhiannon Lawson, Government Digital Service

· Carol-Anne Krech, MiSANTO AG

· Amanda Brock, OpenUK

· Bita Milanian, Ribbon Communications

· Melissa Di Donato, SUSE

Woman of the Year: Tech Sector

· Clara van Heck, Ancoris

· Becky Hynes, Automation Logic

· Connie Wilson, BAE Systems

· Ifeoma Uzoegwu, British Telecommunications

· Sharon Sumner, Business Cloud Integration Ltd

· Dustin Smith, Digital Shadows

· Larissa Suzuki, Google

· Sharon Moore, IBM

· Nicholas Papadopoullos, Luminance

· Christina Van Houten, Mimecast, Ltd

· Alex Cesar, Refinitiv

· Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric

· Ayaka Shinozaki, techspert.io

· Jennifer Cox, Tenable

· Lisa Ventura, UK Cyber Security Association