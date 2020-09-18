Former Hargreaves Lansdown CIO partners with global cyber security platform to take on the fight against hackers.
David Davies, CEO of Bristol-based Navos Technologies, has announced a collaboration with global cyber security platform, Cynet. Davies spent more than 12 years as IT director at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown.
Following the announcement, Cynet's Autonomous Breach Protection platform is now available to clients of Navos and aims to help security and cyber teams already stretched thin by the resources demanded to integrate and manage disparate solutions across frequently complex and wide-ranging security needs.
Richard Vines, Channel Manager for UK and Ireland at Cynet said, "As a global market leader in cyber protection and detection, we are delighted to welcome Navos to our short list of trusted partners in the UK."
Cynet claims that its Cynet 360 platform secures organisations of every size, deploying and integrating across thousands of endpoints in hours, and providing all the fundamental capabilities of multiple security technologies, together with network analytics and deception solutions. It also has access to what it calls 'CyOps', a team made up of security operations experts, available around the clock.
Davies said: "There are two types of approaches in business where cyber is concerned. Pro-active and re-active. Unfortunately, it is becoming more common for boardrooms across the UK to shift their focus to reacting to the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, rather than keeping their lights on."
He continued: "There is little point looking for the best burglar alarm after your house has been ransacked. My advice to any business is do not ask yourself if, prepare yourself for when you will be targeted where cyber is concerned."
Navos are seeing an increase in targeted attacks, especially against employees working from home.
Davies concluded: "At Navos we have been impressed with every element of Cynet's capabilities. We are delighted to be announcing this partnership and look forward to the future."
