Deskflix: Who are you and how can I be sure?

With remote working becoming the norm, it's never been more important to ensure that the right people are able to access the right information at the right time, and that unauthorised people are kept out. Access control must be as seamless as possible from the end-users' point of view, and easy to manage from that of administrators.

Digital identity has become a hot-button issue recently with the government mulling the introduction of digital ID cards, but this is just a small part of a much wider picture of authentication and authorisation in the online world, which touches on issues of privacy, regulatory compliance, cyber security and the law.

During this event we'll be revealing the results of our latest research into I&AM solutions. We'll be hearing from a senior IT leader about their I&AM rollout, and discussing the likely future direction of I&AM innovations. There will be practical tips on how to set up seamless I&AM solutions across your business, implementing single-sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication, and more.

