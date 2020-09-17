Shortlist announced for Cloud Excellence Awards 2020

The Cloud Excellence Awards are always one of Computing's most anticipated events. With the wide adoption of and reliance on cloud computing, the number of entries grows every year, and making it the shortlist - which we are announcing today - is, more than ever, a sign of incredible performance and success.

Cloud has been rising in popularity for more than a decade, and it is a powerful tool to respond to fast-changing market conditions. That was demonstrated admirably this year, when companies with an existing cloud base were able to pivot quickly to doing business online - and competitors were left flat-footed. As a result, there has been massive growth in the cloud market over the last six months, and the entries this year reflect a new level of customer confidence in cloud technology.

With categories covering every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, the Cloud Excellence Awards have something for every organisation. So join us at a virtual events ceremony on the 5th November to celebrate success, and see who the big winners are in cloud in 2020.

Cloud Excellence Awards 2020 shortlist

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery

Confluent - Confluent Cloud

Informatica - Informatica iPaas

Couchbase - Couchbase Cloud

Komprise - Komprise Intelligent Data Management

Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

AND Digital

John Lewis

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery

Datto - Datto SIRIS

METCloud

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Arup - Arup Data Services

SnapLogic - SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform

Fivetran

Red Hat - Red Hat Integration

Informatica - Informatica iPaas

Cloud IoT Product of the Year

GlobalSign - GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform

Eseye and Thales - Intelligent Cloud Connect

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

The Business Software Centre - Smarter 365

Pulseway - Pulseway Remote Monitoring and Management

Snow Software - Snow Commander

AlgoSec - CloudFlow

Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

Red Hat - Red Hat Enterprise Linux

AlgoSec - AlgoSec Cloud

METCloud

Software-Defined Infrastructure Product of the Year

Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity Edgeconnect

LOVIS - LOVIS EOS

StorageOS - StorageOS V2.0

Versa Networks - Versa Secure Access

Unified Communications Product of the Year

Content Guru - Storm

3CX

SaltDNA

Crises Control

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Chef Software - Chef Enterprise Automation Stack

SnapLogic - SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform

Redwood Software - RunMyJobs

Infoblox - BloxOne DDI

Apstra - Apstra AOS 3.2

Red Hat - Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

OneTrust - OneTrust Athena and OneTrust DataDiscovery

Luminance

Ultima - IA-Connect

Best Cloud Finance Solution

Kapitalise - Made.Simplr

Apptio - Apptio Cloudability

Civica - Improving financial management for better patient outcomes

MyWorkpapers

Workday - Workday Adaptive Planning

TurnKey Lender

Sage - Sage Business Cloud Accounting

Privalgo

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Ermetic

Proofpoint - Proofpoint CASB

OneTrust - OneTrust GRCIan

iboss - iboss Cloud

SolarWinds MSP - SolarWinds Passportal

N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery

Palo Alto Networks - Prisma

Aqua Security - Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis

Infoblox - BloxOne Threat Defense

CoreView - CoreView SaaS Management Platform

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Kindite

Avast Business - CloudCare

Runecast Solutions - Runecast Analyzer

Censornet - The Censornet Platform

Kaseya - IT Complete

Red Sift - OnDMARC

METCloud

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

SaltDNA

ThousandEyes - Internet Insights

Bridgeworks - PORTrockIT

Crises Control

LOVIS - LOVIS Assistant

iboss - iboss Cloud

New Relic - New Relic One

Civica

RELAYTO

METCloud

Serverless or Container Project of the Year

Contino Solutions

Finn Partners

SUSE

Best Cloud Project

RapidValue Solutions - Cloud Application Development

National Enabling Programme NPCC - National Management Centre (NMC)

Centrica and Fujitsu - Global Virtual Workspace

BJSS and Goal Group - Goal Group Digital Transformation

Civica - Keeping Northern Ireland safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nationwide Building Society - Cloud Centre of Excellence

Workday Adaptive Planning - Workday Adaptive Planning and The HALO Trust

Endava & K2 Consulting Partners - Finance Integration Transformation

Centrica and Fujitsu - Global Virtual Workspace

Gett - From the cloud to the ground: Optimising performance

Cloud Professional of the Year

Sameer Paradkar - AtoS

Andy Foley - Nationwide Building Society

Mike Skuse - Nationwide Building Society

Alfie Whelan - Nationwide Building Society

Andy Perriman - Nationwide Building Society

Tim Wright - Nationwide Building Society

Best Cloud Support Provider

HeleCloud

Point Progress

Virtustream

GFT

Just After Midnight

MSP of the Year

SysGroup

HeleCloud

Fordway

Everon

Virtuoso

Xalient Group

Cloud Vendor of the Year