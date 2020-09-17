Shortlist announced for Cloud Excellence Awards 2020
Making the the shortlist is more impressive than ever at a time when so many companies are celebrating cloud success
The Cloud Excellence Awards are always one of Computing's most anticipated events. With the wide adoption of and reliance on cloud computing, the number of entries grows every year, and making it the shortlist - which we are announcing today - is, more than ever, a sign of incredible performance and success.
Cloud has been rising in popularity for more than a decade, and it is a powerful tool to respond to fast-changing market conditions. That was demonstrated admirably this year, when companies with an existing cloud base were able to pivot quickly to doing business online - and competitors were left flat-footed. As a result, there has been massive growth in the cloud market over the last six months, and the entries this year reflect a new level of customer confidence in cloud technology.
With categories covering every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, the Cloud Excellence Awards have something for every organisation. So join us at a virtual events ceremony on the 5th November to celebrate success, and see who the big winners are in cloud in 2020.
Cloud Excellence Awards 2020 shortlist
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
- N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery
- Confluent - Confluent Cloud
- Informatica - Informatica iPaas
- Couchbase - Couchbase Cloud
- Komprise - Komprise Intelligent Data Management
Cloud Development Platform of the Year
- Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)
- AND Digital
- John Lewis
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
- N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery
- Datto - Datto SIRIS
- METCloud
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
- Arup - Arup Data Services
- SnapLogic - SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
- Fivetran
- Red Hat - Red Hat Integration
- Informatica - Informatica iPaas
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
- GlobalSign - GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform
- Eseye and Thales - Intelligent Cloud Connect
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
- The Business Software Centre - Smarter 365
- Pulseway - Pulseway Remote Monitoring and Management
- Snow Software - Snow Commander
- AlgoSec - CloudFlow
Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
- Red Hat - Red Hat Enterprise Linux
- AlgoSec - AlgoSec Cloud
- METCloud
Software-Defined Infrastructure Product of the Year
- Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity Edgeconnect
- LOVIS - LOVIS EOS
- StorageOS - StorageOS V2.0
- Versa Networks - Versa Secure Access
Unified Communications Product of the Year
- Content Guru - Storm
- 3CX
- SaltDNA
- Crises Control
Best Cloud Automation Solution
- Chef Software - Chef Enterprise Automation Stack
- SnapLogic - SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
- Redwood Software - RunMyJobs
- Infoblox - BloxOne DDI
- Apstra - Apstra AOS 3.2
- Red Hat - Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
- OneTrust - OneTrust Athena and OneTrust DataDiscovery
- Luminance
- Ultima - IA-Connect
Best Cloud Finance Solution
- Kapitalise - Made.Simplr
- Apptio - Apptio Cloudability
- Civica - Improving financial management for better patient outcomes
- MyWorkpapers
- Workday - Workday Adaptive Planning
- TurnKey Lender
- Sage - Sage Business Cloud Accounting
- Privalgo
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
- Ermetic
- Proofpoint - Proofpoint CASB
- OneTrust - OneTrust GRCIan
- iboss - iboss Cloud
- SolarWinds MSP - SolarWinds Passportal
- N2WS - N2WS Backup & Recovery
- Palo Alto Networks - Prisma
- Aqua Security - Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis
- Infoblox - BloxOne Threat Defense
- CoreView - CoreView SaaS Management Platform
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
- Kindite
- Avast Business - CloudCare
- Runecast Solutions - Runecast Analyzer
- Censornet - The Censornet Platform
- Kaseya - IT Complete
- Red Sift - OnDMARC
- METCloud
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
- SaltDNA
- ThousandEyes - Internet Insights
- Bridgeworks - PORTrockIT
- Crises Control
- LOVIS - LOVIS Assistant
- iboss - iboss Cloud
- New Relic - New Relic One
- Civica
- RELAYTO
- METCloud
Serverless or Container Project of the Year
- Contino Solutions
- Finn Partners
- SUSE
Best Cloud Project
- RapidValue Solutions - Cloud Application Development
- National Enabling Programme NPCC - National Management Centre (NMC)
- Centrica and Fujitsu - Global Virtual Workspace
- BJSS and Goal Group - Goal Group Digital Transformation
- Civica - Keeping Northern Ireland safe during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Nationwide Building Society - Cloud Centre of Excellence
- Workday Adaptive Planning - Workday Adaptive Planning and The HALO Trust
- Endava & K2 Consulting Partners - Finance Integration Transformation
- Centrica and Fujitsu - Global Virtual Workspace
- Gett - From the cloud to the ground: Optimising performance
Cloud Professional of the Year
- Sameer Paradkar - AtoS
- Andy Foley - Nationwide Building Society
- Mike Skuse - Nationwide Building Society
- Alfie Whelan - Nationwide Building Society
- Andy Perriman - Nationwide Building Society
- Tim Wright - Nationwide Building Society
Best Cloud Support Provider
- HeleCloud
- Point Progress
- Virtustream
- GFT
- Just After Midnight
MSP of the Year
- SysGroup
- HeleCloud
- Fordway
- Everon
- Virtuoso
- Xalient Group
Cloud Vendor of the Year
- Really Simple Systems CRM
- Red Hat
- RELAYTO
- Pulseway
- Luminance
More on Cloud Computing
Public cloud: strengths and weaknesses of the three biggest beasts
With the increase in remote working, business can't get enough of the cloud. We share users' opinions of AWS, Azure and GCP
Turning to the cloud to plan for the future of public services
Anglesey County Council has turned to the cloud to drop paper and increase efficiencies
Upcoming webinar explores fears around cloud ERP
Back-office functions like ERP are being left behind in the move to cloud. What concerns are slowing the migration, and are they justified?