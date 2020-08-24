Zoom down in UK and US

Zoom users have reported intermittent outages with Zoom, the popular online meetings software which has leaped in popularity since the start of the pandemic.

Users report being unable to log in, seeing error messages such as "System can't login Zuora system (3,299)".

The company is responding to individual complaints on Twitter saying it is investigating the cause.

Hey Steven! We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

The site reveals that users in the US are experiencing the largest number of difficulties using Zoom at present, although Zoom calls in the UK and other parts of Europe are also affected. The outage started at around 1.30pm BST.

Source: Downdetector

The connectivity issues coincide with the return by many students around the world to school and university, with a large number continuing to learn remotely using platforms such as Zoom.

We will update this story as it develops.

EDIT: 24 August 16.15 BST. Zoom says it is rolling out a fix for the problem.