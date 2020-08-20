Monzo: we learned a lot from self-hosting Kubernetes, but we wouldn't do it again

UK challenger bank Monzo was an early adopter of Kubernetes, using microservices, Docker containers and version 1.2 of the container orchestration platform to scale its operations rapidly. After five years it has built a customer base of 4 million customers.

At the time, Kubernetes was a much more basic platform and tooling was virtually non-existent, meaning that Monzo engineers had to build many of their own monitoring, deployment and management systems themselves. As a new bank, the regulators were very restrictive about Monzo's choice of technology partners and its use of cloud services, which led the company to opt for self-hosting on AWS.

Presenting at the virtual Kubecon + Cloud NativeCon Europe 2020 on Tuesday, platform engineers Miles Bryant and Suhail Patel said that while it was not always easy, being an early adopter of the technology has left them with a deep understanding of the way the stack fits together, allowing them to resolve issues quickly when they emerge. The engineering team has also become adept at ensuring the high availability essential for any bank, including implementing a live update of an overlay network with zero downtime.

"The experience of self-hosting and the kind of knowledge and context we've gained over the years was what allowed us to perform such an impressive technical feat," said Bryant.

Unsurprisingly, however, the experience of self-hosting has not all been plain sailing. A staged rollout of a fine-grained network security policy resulted in some clusters becoming overloaded due to the CPU and networking resources required to log and process the traffic data according to the new rules. At the time the cause of the error was extremely hard to diagnose because of the lack of monitoring tools to cover the whole piece. Indeed, the team wrote their own tool to take all the required metrics and feed them into Prometheus.

Experiences like this have led the Monzo engineers to re-evaluate their options. While the ecosystem around Kubernetes self-hosting has matured immensely, these days they would opt for a managed service such as EKS or GKE.

"If we were starting today, we wouldn't be running our own cluster," said Sunil. "The offerings from cloud providers like AWS and Google Cloud bring so much tooling and expertise, which we have had to build ourselves."

However, he went on, the bank has options to deploy a hybrid approach integrating self-hosted and managed Kubernetes clusters, and the team is in a good position to make those kinds of choices.

"We've gained some incredibly valuable expertise by running our own cluster. When we evaluate a cloud provider's offering we can quiz them on how they handle things like scaling [distributed key-value store] etcd and handling lots of network policies based on our experience. We can identify these constraints up front."

Certainly, efficiencies, including technology choices, will be foremost in the bank's plans. Monzo has recently hit financial difficulties, with losses doubling to doubled to £113.8m last year. Today, TechCrunch reported that head of marketing Tristan Thomas would be leaving; in May co-founder and former CEO Tom Blomfield stepped down.