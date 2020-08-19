Deadline extended for Cloud Excellence Awards
Entries for the Cloud Excellence Awards close on the 4th September
We have extended the deadline for entries to the Cloud Excellence Awards to the 4th September, giving you more time to make your entry really sparkle.
Recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry - from products and vendors to the top end-user projects - the Awards are one of Computing's most popular and hotly contested events. A win here, against the most successful cloud firms in the country, is truly something to be proud of.
Of course, the technology space is fast-moving and we frequently update categories to reflect new trends. This year we have added categories for Best Cloud Access Security Broker, Best Cloud Automation Solution, Best Cloud Finance Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud. Will you be the first ever winner of one of these new awards?
Todd Osborne of New Relic, a 2019 prize winner, said, "We think Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards is a fantastic means of recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry and consequently boosting a company's profile. By entering the Cloud Excellence Awards, companies can challenge themselves against the best in class and pay homage to the dedication and ingenuity of their employees."
There are just over two weeks left to go, so if you want the opportunity to wow our judges, enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2020 now.
2020 Cloud Excellence Awards categories
-
Cloud Development Platform of the Year
-
Cloud Migration Tool of the Year
-
Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
-
Software-Defined Infrastructure Product of the Year
-
Cloud BI or Analytics Product of the Year
-
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
-
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
-
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
-
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
-
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
-
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
-
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
-
Cloud Telephony Product of the Year
-
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
-
Serverless or Container Project of the Year
-
Unified Communications Product of the Year
-
Best Cloud Support Provider
-
MSP of the Year
-
Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
Cloud BI or Analytics Project of the Year
-
Best Use of Cloud in Software Development
-
Best Overall Use of Cloud
-
Best Cloud Project
-
Cloud Professional of the Year
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Access Security Broker
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Automation Solution
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Finance Solution
-
*NEW* Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
More on Cloud Computing
How does ERP benefit from moving to the cloud?
Fewer than 20 per cent of companies are using cloud ERP today, but that number will spike to almost half in the next two years
Partner Insight: Why device manageability in the cloud equals lower operational costs
Remote working is creating device manageability challenges - and IT leaders need to get to grips with the new normal quickly, or be held responsible for security failings
Say No to Unplanned Downtime in Trying Times
Unplanned downtime is placing an emphasis on technology, as companies try to extract more production capacity out of existing legacy assets
Industry Voice: Eight steps to digital distancing
Maintaining a digital distance is just as important as a social one in the age of coronavirus
Worcester source: How a rural council keeps things connected in a crisis
Chris Middleton hears how Worcestershire County Council’s Geoff Hedges isn’t hedging his IT bets during lockdown in rural England