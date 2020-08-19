Deadline extended for Cloud Excellence Awards

We have extended the deadline for entries to the Cloud Excellence Awards to the 4th September, giving you more time to make your entry really sparkle.

Recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry - from products and vendors to the top end-user projects - the Awards are one of Computing's most popular and hotly contested events. A win here, against the most successful cloud firms in the country, is truly something to be proud of.

Of course, the technology space is fast-moving and we frequently update categories to reflect new trends. This year we have added categories for Best Cloud Access Security Broker, Best Cloud Automation Solution, Best Cloud Finance Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud. Will you be the first ever winner of one of these new awards?

Todd Osborne of New Relic, a 2019 prize winner, said, "We think Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards is a fantastic means of recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry and consequently boosting a company's profile. By entering the Cloud Excellence Awards, companies can challenge themselves against the best in class and pay homage to the dedication and ingenuity of their employees."

There are just over two weeks left to go, so if you want the opportunity to wow our judges, enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2020 now.

2020 Cloud Excellence Awards categories