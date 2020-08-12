The Women in Tech Festival is now virtual, and better than ever!

The Women in Tech Festival will now be fully virtual, with a host of fantastic speakers and sessions fully available to watch live from the comfort of your own home or office.

The event will be held from Monday 30th November to Tuesday 1st December 2020. The current early bird discount for delegates is £79 + VAT, which will expire on Friday 14th August - so grab your place for this industry-leading experience today!

There will be a huge variety of sessions available, from yoga and mindfulness, through to presentations, panels and workshops catering for all career stages, industries and aspirations.

Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, the President of TechUK, will give an opening keynote on the first day sharing her story of her own inspirations, and explaining how to carve out a career in technology. This will be followed by Vinita Marwaha Madill, the founder of Rocket Women, who will discuss how NASA and the European Space Agency plan to send the next man and the first woman to the moon and how women in STEM are playing a crucial role internationally in sending humans and robotic explorers to the surface of the Moon and beyond.

The event will feature three tracks after the main keynotes, splitting into 'Next Generation', 'Inspirational Leaders' and 'Industry Innovation', so there will always be a choice of exciting sessions to watch and participate in. And with sessions available on-demand afterwards, you can catch up on anything you missed - one example of the virtual experience beating the physical!

Computing has been running the Women in Tech series, including the Festival and associated awards for many years, and this year is set to be the biggest and the best yet. With hundreds of people from across the industry expected to attend, it will be one of the networking events of the year, and we look forward to seeing you on the day.