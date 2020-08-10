Bugs in Qualcomm chips expose millions of Android handsets
Attackers could use the bugs to listen to audio in a device's surroundings, monitor a user's location and exfiltrate sensitive information
Researchers at cyber security firm Check Point claim to have uncovered more than 400 flaws in Qualcomm's Snapdragon digital signal processor (DSP) chips that hackers could use to steal sensitive data from...
More on Threats and Risks
Threat actors behind Smaug ransomware are advertising their RasS platform on the Dark Web forum
Smaug RaaS makes it easy for threat actors to use ransomware to achieve their objectives
Huawei Data Centre in Papua New Guinea exposes government's secret data to spying, report warns
Huawei used outdated software in the centre, it claims
Insecure satellite-based internet poses threat to transport safety
Satellite internet service providers are still vulnerable to attack methods discovered nearly 15 years ago
Researchers identify vulnerabilities in critical industrial equipment
Protocol gateways are critical to enabling Industry 4.0, and Trend Micro has found critical weaknesses in how they operate
FBI warns organisations of increased security risks due to devices running Windows 7
An actively supported OS provide the best way to mitigate the risks arising due to newly discovered security bugs, it says
Back to Top