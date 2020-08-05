Will you celebrate success at the Security Awards 2020?

The huge rise in remote working as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a stark light on the need for robust cyber-security. It is no longer enough to protect the perimeter of a single office: modern IT teams must be prepared to defend hundreds or thousands of locations they cannot physically reach.

Computing's Security Excellence Awards, now returning for 2020, celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security players - from companies and solutions to products and personalities - that are keeping every other part of the industry, and arguably the world, operating.

With product and project-related awards, combined with organisational categories and accolades recognising outstanding individual achievement, there's an award to showcase every organisation's successes - and, this year, a special prize recognising success in the coronavirus crisis.

Enter now

The one-time Pandemic Resilience Award will be presented to the team or company that has risen to the security challenge of COVID-19. Our judges want to hear about the issues you faced, how you overcame them and what the outcome of your work will be on the future of the company. Has the culture changed for good? What lessons have you learned that will affect how you work going forward? This prize is open to companies of any size and sector - the only requirement is that you found security success during and in spite of the crisis.

Proofpoint celebrated winning the Email Security Award at last year's ceremony

For a full list of this year's categories - including the new Remote Security and Security Training Programme Awards - click here.

Get your entries in early - there are less than two months to go before submissions close on the 25th September. After what is always a period of intense judging, we will announce this year's winners at an event in early December.

Good luck to everyone, and we look forward to receiving your entries.