Entries are now open for the Technology Product Awards 2020
The Technology Product Awards are the only Computing event where our readers choose the winners
We are pleased to announce the return of Computing's Technology Product Awards - the only UK technology awards show where customers choose the winners.
The Technology Product Awards recognise the very best of the UK's technology industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.
Uniquely in technology, this is an event that gives you, our readers, the opportunity to have your say on the entrants. Votes on our shortlist determine the winners, which we will announce at an awards ceremony on Friday the 27th November.
Werner Knoblich of Red Hat - which won five separate gongs at last year's event - said, "The Awards give you an external temperature check in the market. If we keep winning in categories where we have strong competitors, like this year, it's an endorsement that we are on the right track."
Before choosing the winners, though, it is time to submit your entries. Awards this year range from focusing on security and cloud computing to business software and infrastructure, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers of the technology industry: the innovative heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.
When submitting an entry, remember to follow the entry criteria, use facts and figures to show the difference you or your solution has made, and most of all - be creative! You are trying to catch the eye of users and potential customers, so steer away from bland marketing copy: sell yourself with concise, eye-catching and informative language. Find more top tips for submitting a successful entry here.
Entries must be submitted before the 28th August, so don't delay!
Categories - Technology Product Awards 2020
-
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
-
Best Business Application
-
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
-
Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor
-
Best Business Mobile Solution
-
Best Business Security Provider
-
Best Business Software Provider
-
Best Business Storage Product
-
Best Cloud Computing Provider
-
Best Cloud Security Product
-
Best Cloud Service
-
Best Digital Transformation Product or Service
-
Best Enterprise Security Product
-
Best Networking or Communications Provider
-
Best SME Security Product
-
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
-
Best Virtualisation Product
-
Customer Project of the year
-
Infrastructure Product of the Year
-
IoT Product of the Year
-
Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation
-
Most Innovative Use of Open Source Technologies
-
Product of the Year - Enterprise
-
Security innovation of the year - SME
-
Technology Hero of the Year
-
Technology Innovator of the Year
