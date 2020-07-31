Deskflix Season Six: Cloud & Infrastructure Operations
The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of cloud in keeping organisations agile, and the vital role played by infrastructure ops teams when faced with unprecedented disruption. Making sure you are on top of your cloud game is now more important than ever.
Tune in to the sixth of our popular virtual event series Deskflix: Cloud & Infrastructure Operations on Wednesday 9th September to hear industry experts speak on the questions you need answered, including:
- How to formulate a coherent cloud strategy
- Trade-offs between hybrid, private, public and on-prem
- How a multi-cloud approach could benefit your organisation
- Ensuring security and availability
- Controlling costs and negotiating with cloud providers
- Cloud-native apps and infrastructure
Join us for studies, live Q&As and insightful panel discussions with top cloud professionals. Deskflix: Cloud & Infrastructure Operations will be available on demand after the event, so you can improve your cloud strategy from anywhere and at any time!
Better still, the event is CPD-accredited so you can earn points as you learn.
Register for the event today.
