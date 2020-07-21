IT Leaders Festival 2020 goes virtual

The global pandemic has thrown even the best-laid plans into disarray, but we aren't letting that stop us at Computing from helping IT professionals everywhere. This year our IT Leaders Festival will be a fully virtual, CPD-accredited event, running from the 20th - 22nd October.

2020 has been a year of change, and that's as true for the conference business as it is for any other. Our original intent this year was to run the IT Leaders Festival as a full-day event, with three content streams covering the entire technology stack. The content hasn't changed - we actually think it's got better since our original announcement - but we'll now run it over three days and allow everyone to join from the comfort of their own homes - for free.

We know that asking any technology professional to take a full day, let alone three, out of the office is a hard sell to management, so you're free to log in only for those sessions you want to; although, with the agenda our team have planned, we're sure you'll be tempted to stay for the whole thing.

Confirmed speakers include Ade McCormack, founder of the Digital Readiness Institute, who will open the first day of the event; Hayley Addison of the Department for Work and Pensions, who will discuss RPA and workplace automation; and Jon Howard of BBC Design and Engineering, talking about the BBC's Own It app.

We will also run a series of fringe events, including the Mentoring Academy; Well-Being Zone; Tech Zone; and Zen Den. In partnership with Delta, Computing's own market intelligence service, we're also hosting the Ask a CIO stand: your chance to meet some of the UK's top CIOs to discuss your IT challenges, career development, leadership skills and any other topics that are important to you.

Don't miss out - book your tickets now.