UK IT Awards: Deadline extended to 31st July
The impact of recent months make this the perfect time to recognise IT's leaders
IT and digital services are playing a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at Computing, we understand the high demands you and your teams have been managing.
Now more than ever, we want to recognise and reward the IT professionals behind these services: the vital workers ensuring people and businesses stay connected during this crisis and keeping the national infrastructure working.
We have therefore made the decision to extend the entry deadline for this year's UK IT Industry Awards to Friday 31st July, and hope this extra time allows you submit your entries; a chance to celebrate the role of your IT team and digital projects.
The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and jointly operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows. From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts all of us.
BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing exist to celebrate the role of the IT team, the positive impact it has on business and the wider world. As a brand, we champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT.
Please email rubie.romanay@incisivemedia.com to confirm your extension.
Categories for the 2020 UK IT Awards
Personal Excellence Awards
-
Business Analyst of the Year
-
CIO of the Year
-
DevOps Engineer of the Year
-
Inspirational Individual of the Year
-
IT Apprentice of the Year
-
IT Service & Support Professional of the Year
-
Operational Leader of the Year
-
Rising Star of the Year
Organisational Excellence Awards
-
Best Place to work in IT 2020
-
Development Team of the Year
-
IT Project Team of the Year
-
IT Team of the Year
-
Services Company of the year
-
Specialist Vendor of the Year
-
Sustainable Organisation of the Year
-
Inclusive Organisation of the Year
-
VAR of the Year
Technology Excellence Awards
-
Business IT Innovation of the Year
-
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
-
Security Innovation of the Year
-
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
-
Mobile Technology of the Year
-
Emerging Technology of the Year
-
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
Project Excellence
-
AI/ML Project of the Year
-
Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
-
Best Public Sector IT Project
-
Best Use of Cloud Services
-
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
-
Data Science Project of the Year
-
Best User Engagement Project of the Year
More on Leadership
The 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards are open for entries
This year the Cloud Awards boast new categories: Best Cloud Automation Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud, among others
Why do tech tycoons think they're the Dalai Lama?
Apparently Airbnb is a spiritual movement which aims to spread love around the world and Google is here to bring us all together
Charity IT Leaders offering 20 free memberships
Any charitable or NFP organisation that has never previously been a member can apply
UK IT Awards: Get the top tips from the experts on crafting your entries
A panel of judges and a previous winner explain how to give yourself the best chance of winning big in the 'Oscars of IT'