UK IT Awards: Deadline extended to 31st July

The UK IT Awards are the industry's premier awards show

IT and digital services are playing a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at Computing, we understand the high demands you and your teams have been managing.

Now more than ever, we want to recognise and reward the IT professionals behind these services: the vital workers ensuring people and businesses stay connected during this crisis and keeping the national infrastructure working.

We have therefore made the decision to extend the entry deadline for this year's UK IT Industry Awards to Friday 31st July, and hope this extra time allows you submit your entries; a chance to celebrate the role of your IT team and digital projects.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and jointly operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows. From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts all of us.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing exist to celebrate the role of the IT team, the positive impact it has on business and the wider world. As a brand, we champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT.

Categories for the 2020 UK IT Awards

Personal Excellence Awards

Business Analyst of the Year

CIO of the Year

DevOps Engineer of the Year

Inspirational Individual of the Year

IT Apprentice of the Year

IT Service & Support Professional of the Year

Operational Leader of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Organisational Excellence Awards

Best Place to work in IT 2020

Development Team of the Year

IT Project Team of the Year

IT Team of the Year

Services Company of the year

Specialist Vendor of the Year

Sustainable Organisation of the Year

Inclusive Organisation of the Year

VAR of the Year

Technology Excellence Awards

Business IT Innovation of the Year

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Security Innovation of the Year

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Mobile Technology of the Year

Emerging Technology of the Year

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Project Excellence