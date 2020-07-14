The 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards are open for entries

We are proud to announce that entries are open for the 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards, recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

Used properly, the cloud can enable organisations to respond quickly to changing market conditions, and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools. It can be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to remove the management overhead of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house.

With categories covering every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, there is sure to be something for every organisation. Reflecting the changing cloud market, we have added new categories this year for Best Cloud Access Security Broker, Best Cloud Automation Solution, Best Cloud Finance Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud.

With these awards being covered in Computing itself, your success is shared not just with those present on the awards night itself, but with IT professionals around the world.

John Paterson, CEO of Really Simple Systems - winner of Cloud Management Solution of the Year in 2019 - said, "This was quite an unexpected win for us, thinking it would go to one of the tech giants. It makes the award extra special to be recognised for our work in this way."

New Relic was another winner in 2019, taking home the Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year award. Todd Osborne, GVP Alliances and Channels, said, "We think Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards is a fantastic means of recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry and consequently boosting a company's profile. By entering the Cloud Excellence Awards, companies can challenge themselves against the best in class and pay homage to the dedication and ingenuity of their employees."

Entries for the 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards are open now - be sure to get your submission in early for a chance at winning one of these hotly contested prizes.