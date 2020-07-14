The 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards are open for entries
This year the Cloud Awards boast new categories: Best Cloud Automation Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud, among others
We are proud to announce that entries are open for the 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards, recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.
Used properly, the cloud can enable organisations to respond quickly to changing market conditions, and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools. It can be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to remove the management overhead of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house.
With categories covering every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, there is sure to be something for every organisation. Reflecting the changing cloud market, we have added new categories this year for Best Cloud Access Security Broker, Best Cloud Automation Solution, Best Cloud Finance Solution and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud.
With these awards being covered in Computing itself, your success is shared not just with those present on the awards night itself, but with IT professionals around the world.
John Paterson, CEO of Really Simple Systems - winner of Cloud Management Solution of the Year in 2019 - said, "This was quite an unexpected win for us, thinking it would go to one of the tech giants. It makes the award extra special to be recognised for our work in this way."
New Relic was another winner in 2019, taking home the Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year award. Todd Osborne, GVP Alliances and Channels, said, "We think Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards is a fantastic means of recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry and consequently boosting a company's profile. By entering the Cloud Excellence Awards, companies can challenge themselves against the best in class and pay homage to the dedication and ingenuity of their employees."
Entries for the 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards are open now - be sure to get your submission in early for a chance at winning one of these hotly contested prizes.
2020 Cloud Excellence Awards categories
-
Cloud Development Platform of the Year
-
Cloud Migration Tool of the Year
-
Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
-
Software-Defined Infrastructure Product of the Year
-
Cloud BI or Analytics Product of the Year
-
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
-
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
-
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
-
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
-
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
-
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
-
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
-
Cloud Telephony Product of the Year
-
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
-
Serverless or Container Project of the Year
-
Unified Communications Product of the Year
-
Best Cloud Support Provider
-
MSP of the Year
-
Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
Cloud BI or Analytics Project of the Year
-
Best Use of Cloud in Software Development
-
Best Overall Use of Cloud
-
Best Cloud Project
-
Cloud Professional of the Year
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Access Security Broker
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Automation Solution
-
*NEW* Best Cloud Finance Solution
-
*NEW* Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
More on Leadership
Why do tech tycoons think they're the Dalai Lama?
Apparently Airbnb is a spiritual movement which aims to spread love around the world and Google is here to bring us all together
Charity IT Leaders offering 20 free memberships
Any charitable or NFP organisation that has never previously been a member can apply
UK IT Awards: Get the top tips from the experts on crafting your entries
A panel of judges and a previous winner explain how to give yourself the best chance of winning big in the 'Oscars of IT'
UK IT Industry Awards: Hear top submission tips from the judges in our upcoming webinar
Computing and the BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, give the hottest tips for your UK IT Industry Awards entries - register to maximise your potential to walk away with one of the most coveted gongs in the industry!