Out of adversity: How crises can be a catalyst for progress at your organisation

Necessity has always been the mother of invention. The current Covid-19 pandemic has seen businesses scramble to stay productive, retain cash flows and ensure their employees are connected and secure. There will be winners and losers amongst competitors who have been able to continue operating, based on how quickly they could adapt. Those organisations that were already halfway there, with well-developed business continuity plans or a high degree of remote working were inevitably in a better place than their counterparts that lacked these things.

While some organisations have struggled to make the transition, held back by legacy technology and traditional approaches, others have been paving the way to greater remote working and connectivity for years.

Join us on 16th July for a live webinar How crises can be a catalyst for progress at your organisation will explore the opportunities and challenges posed by Covid-19 (and disruption more broadly) and examine how businesses can best prepare for, and respond to, the seismic changes wrought by unusual but potentially catastrophic events.

We will address the technology, people and resourcing strategies that can support agility, and measure the cyber security hurdles posed by greater remote working, including the implications of different devices, networks and attitudes in the home.

Are organisations planning to return to previous ways of working following the pandemic? To what extent is the new normal here to stay? And most importantly - what are the key lessons to take into future disruption? All these topics are on the table so get your questions in to our expert panellists.

