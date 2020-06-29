GitHub is down for developers across the world

GitHub says it has found the problem and is working to resolve it.

According to the Downdetector site, as well as users on Twitter, Microsoft's GitHub the version control and software repository platform used by millions of developers worldwide is currently down.

GitHub says it's investigating the problem, has identified the cause and is working on a resolution.

Source: Downdetector
According to Downdetector the outage started around 9am, with most of those affected being in Europe.

We will update this story as it develops.

EDIT: 12:38 GitHub says the problem has been resolved.

