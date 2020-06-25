10 tips on how to make an impact with your virtual event presentation

At Incisive Media we've had to change the way we stage live events, moving away from physical venues and into the virtual conference space.

Virtual events are the same as their physical counterparts in many ways, but quite different in others. They continue to offer a great opportunity for delegate networking (although, alas, without the free snacks and coffee) and an ideal way for sponsors to promote their services and brands. However, what's changed is the audience dynamic. People are much more likely to dip in and out of the event, logging in for presentations that look interesting but feeling no sense of social obligation to remain if the talk starts to drag. After all, diversion is just a browser tab away.

Presenters need to learn how to make the most of this new medium to ensure they are getting their message across in the most effective way possible in order to keep their audience engaged.

Speaking to an iPhone camera from your kitchen is a vastly different experience from addressing a packed auditorium from a stage, and it can take a bit of getting used to. To help you get it right - and avoid the pitfalls - our colleagues at Incisive Media Studios have put together a video to explain the art of presenting at virtual events, drawing on lessons learned from our successful Deskflix virtual event series.

At less than half the length of an average keynote, it could be the most valuable nine minutes you'll ever spend.

Top 10 tips