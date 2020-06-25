Virgin Media down in London

According to the site DownDetector.co.uk, Virgin Media services are currently down across swathes of the UK, centring on Southeast England but with reports of outages in Birmingham, Coventry and Manchester. Customers in Glasgow have also reported issues.

EDIT: Virgin Media says the issues only affect London, see below. The headline to this article has been changed accordingly.

Source: downdetector.co.uk

The outage appears to have started around 08.20 a.m. Thursday morning.

On Twitter, Virgin Media says its aware of problems in parts of London and is working to resolve them.

Thanks for your post. We are aware of issues in areas of London that we're working hard to fix as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you ^DB — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) June 25, 2020

It also published a number for customers to check on the status of the service: 0800 561 0061.

On 28th April, tens of thousands of Virgin Media customers across Britain reported problems in using their broadband internet and TV connections on Monday due to a series of intermittent outages. Last year it was voted the worst ISP for outages by readers of Computing Which?

EDIT: 11.40. A Virgin Media spokesperson contacted Computing to say the issue is only affecting customers in London, rather than being a nationwide outage.

"We're aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband. We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected," the spokesperson said.

EDIT: 16:47 Virgin Media says the problem has been rectified: "We're pleased to say the London broadband issue is now fixed. We're sorry once again and we realise this was a frustrating situation for those affected."