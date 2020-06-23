Charity IT Leaders offering 20 free memberships
Any charitable or NFP organisation that has never previously been a member can apply
Charity IT Leaders, the premiere IT networking group for the UK charity and not-for-profit (NFP) sector, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the newly launched 20in20 campaign, a fresh campaign logo and a programme of events and initiatives. As part of its anniversary celebration, CITL is announcing an important change to its membership criteria and offering 20 free annual memberships for 2020/21.
Until February this year, criteria for membership included an annual income of £10m or more, or annual IT spend of at least £1m, in addition to the requirement to be a charity or NFP. However, the organisation's trustees have since decided to remove the financial qualifying threshold to membership.
"This decision was reached as part of an ongoing commitment to increase the reach of Charity IT Leaders, and to expand the benefit and impact of our work with the current and emerging IT and digital leaders within the sector, as well as with smaller organisations seeking to deliver digital transformation and improved IT delivery, often without a dedicated IT professional," the organisation said in a statement.
"It is particularly timely, given the ongoing and long-term impact of Covid-19."
In conjunction with the removal of this membership requirement, CITL is offering 20 free annual memberships for 2020/21. Membership usually costs £500 +VAT for the year. Any charitable or NFP organisation that has never previously been a member can apply for one of these memberships by completing the form here.
"Now, more than ever, our connections are our strength, and the networking, learning and experiences that we share will enable our community to meet these challenges and to navigate them successfully," a spokesperson for the group said.
"We look forward to welcoming new members, and to supporting more and more organisations and digital and IT teams as we work together to meet the ongoing challenges facing our sector."
