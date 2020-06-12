How could apprenticeships shape future IT talent?

This year has posed a significant challenge to organisations across the IT sector. Many are caught between two impulses; to turn technological change to their advantage, but having to overcome tightening budgets and skills shortages in order to make that happen.#Digital apprenticeships, like those offered byCoventry University, could be the answer to current recruitment challenges, helping to shape the future of IT talent. They can help companies acquire new skills, as well as investing in employees and senior leaders.

Digital skills and leadership

Apprenticeships from Coventry University are tailored to challenges faced by you, the employer. The focus on practical and relevant learning means that skills can be developed in a way that is immediately beneficial for your business.

Apprentices work with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities at campuses across the country, and tutorials can be delivered on-site at your business. Courses can be adapted quickly to facilitate online teaching when required.

To make sure courses are flexible, some have multiple start dates to make it easier to align to your business cycles. Coventry University's recruitment agency can also promote your vacancies to reach a wider pool of potential applicants.

Courses like the Digital and Technology Solutions Professional Degree allow employers to develop capable and resilient employees. Students learn how to provide technology enabled solutions to customers in areas such as software, data and systems analysis, cyber security and network infrastructure. It's underpinned by the academic rigour of Coventry University and, after three years, employees graduate with a bachelor's degree.

Contrary to common misconception, apprenticeships aren't just for entry- or mid-level roles. A Senior Leader Master's Degree Apprenticeship can help staff learn how to deliver results through inclusive leadership and identify long-term opportunities and risks.

Apprenticeship funding

Research by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (No Longer Optional: Employer Demand for Digital Skills) shows that digital skills are required by 82% of online job vacancies. As a sector requiring advanced skills, how do you fund training programmes sustainably?

Apprenticeships offer a financially viable way for large and small businesses to train staff and fill skills shortages. If you have a pay bill of over £3 million, you already have to pay 0.5% of it to HMRC through the Apprenticeship Levy. This money can be reclaimed and put to good use however, by investing it in training and assessment through government-approved providers such as Coventry University.

If you're a small business, with a payroll of under £3 million, the government will pay 95% of the apprenticeship training up to the funding band maximum. There's even some extra funding available depending on the age and number of staff you employ. The advice team at Coventry University are on hand to discuss this in more detail with you.

Boost your productivity

As well as the advantages of the funding, IT businesses can benefit from employing an apprentice in a number of ways. Department of Education data (DfE Apprenticeship Core Brief, 2016) shows that apprenticeships can:

Upskill staff - 76% of employers say that productivity has improved.

Improve staff retention - the majority of apprentices stay with the same employer when they finish their course

Recruit staff - allowing you to build a pool of quality talent in your sector

Combined with the affordable funding, these benefits mean that apprenticeships can deliver a huge return on investment. They can reduce costs, boost competitiveness and increase productivity.

Employers have praised the effectiveness of the training programmes and their close relationship with Coventry University Apprenticeships. Nick Harrison, Group Learning and Development Manager at Waterman Group, said:

"The standard of tuition is high, communication is very strong and you get a quick response, which is important when you are dealing with a lot of different training providers and you have a large pool of apprentices. Coventry have set things up very well and I'm pleased with the way the relationship is growing and developing."

Employees need advanced skills and knowledge to steer technology in a direction that's positive for business and society. Digital and technology apprenticeships are set to be part of the solution to the skills shortages in computing today.

Coventry University Apprenticeships can tailor degree programmes to your needs and can help you take advantage of the funding available.Get in touchso we can discuss how we can support your business during these challenging times.

This is a sponsored post