AI gives remote working tips, warns against 'Analyst Paul Table'

An AI programme has produced a set of home working advice. The algorithm, from Botnik Studios, is a predictive text AI, and was trained by consuming articles about productivity.

It produced a set of mystifying results including: 'You need to be conscious of the most dangerous thing: Analyst Paul Table is going to try to conquer your home. This scenario is really important. If you want to avoid the dreaded "Dear Box" you should skip your daughter's homeschool worksheets and do something.'

They were released in a series of tweets.

When working from home, it's important to set aside time for social network usage. And when you do that, you'll find our best work-from-home tips. pic.twitter.com/8JD5KCESdd — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) May 27, 2020

We wrote these tips using predictive text trained on articles about productivity. Let them dictate your life or try writing your own:https://t.co/nWEmYbPpED pic.twitter.com/2OS4rDf9Nc — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) May 27, 2020

The advice is heavily redolent of some recipes put together by a neural network a few years ago, following its own digestion of various recipe books. Its suggested meals included 'Chocolate Chops and Chocolate Chips', 'Cabbage Pot Cookies' and the heroically named 'Beasy Mist'.

